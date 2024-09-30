Robert Zemeckis’ 2000 masterpiece Cast Away was unlike any other survival film in history, as it explored the unique mindset of a person as they experience the trauma of loneliness. Tom Hanks had played many different American heroes by the time he appeared in the film, but his role as FedEx analyst Chuck Noland proved to be one of his most challenging, as it nearly claimed his life. Hanks may have earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his work in the film, but the real star of Cast Away ended up being the volleyball “Wilson,” who Chuck communicates with after he is marooned on a desert island in the Pacific Ocean. The relationship that Chuck shares with the toy ends up being the heart of the film, but Wilson’s role in Cast Away was inspired by a happy accident involving screenwriter William Broyles Jr.

‘Cast Away’ Had a Strange Inspiration

Amidst the writing process of Cast Away, Broyles consulted with survival experts and stayed on a desert island for over a week to immerse himself within the same experiences that Chuck would endure in the film. It was during his extended stay that a volleyball washed up on the shore, providing Broyles with the inspiration for what would become one of the most compelling aspects of the film. He revealed that he felt that it was important to show that Chuck was “learning to communicate and to form this deep attachment not to another human being but to a volleyball.” Since he does not have any companions on the island, Chuck turns Wilson into “his own projection.” Broyles would even reveal that he would write “lines” for Wilson so that Hanks would have something to play off of while filming commenced.

Wilson ended up being essential to Hanks’ performance in Cast Away, as Broyles felt that it wouldn’t be realistic to include dialogue in a gritty survival film if there was not one for Chuck to interact with. It’s through talking to Wilson that Chuck is able to retain a semblance of his humanity, as he is hopeless without his wife (Helen Hunt) to support him. Even if the first interactions between Chuck and Wilson were played for laughs, the volleyball’s disappearance towards the end of the film becomes a surprisingly devastating moment. The cruel irony of the film is that Chuck only perceives Wilson as being compassionate; when he returns to his prior life after being rescued, Chuck finds that its far more difficult to communicate with people who can actually talk back to him.

Wilson Became a Star Thanks to ‘Cast Away'

Cast Away would become one of the biggest critical and commercial hits of Zemeckis’ career, but the film ended up having a significant marketing value for the Wilson company. Wilson executives were overjoyed at the opportunity, with then-General Manager of Wilson Team Sports Chris Considine stating that the exposure “bumps us out of the gym and into the arena of pop culture.” In addition to promoting Wilson as Hanks’ “co-star” in several posts on their website, the company began producing an exclusive line of volleyballs with the bloodied handprint face, which are still available to purchase.

One of the real props used in Cast Away was eventually sold at an auction for over $83,000 in a massive giveaway of film memorabilia that also included Christopher Reeves’ costume from the Superman franchise, Darth Vader’s gloves from Star Wars: Episode VI – A New Hope, and the Holy Bible from The Shawshank Redemption. Since there were over a dozen different props used in the film, another was sold in a London auction for over $300,000. It’s somewhat ironic that a disposable item ended up being of such value, but it speaks to the magnitude of Hanks in one of the greatest performances that he has ever given. Hanks made it believable that Chuck actually cared about Wilson as if he was a friend, and as a result, he gave audiences an excuse to share those feelings.

