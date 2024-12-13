Cathy Yan's The Gallerist is mounting an all-star exhibition. Daniel Brühl, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and music superstar Charli XCX are set to join Jenna Ortega and Natalie Portman in the upcoming black comedy. Deadline reports that the film is set to begin shooting at the end of the month.

The blackly comedic film concerns a desperate gallerist who attempts to sell a dead body at the world-renowned Art Basel Miami art fair. The cast's roles are being kept under wraps for now; in addition to Ortega, Portman, Brühl, Zeta-Jones, and XCX, it will also feature Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover) and recent Oscar winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers). It will be Yan's first film since 2020's DC Comics adaptation Birds of Prey; although it was a commercial disappointment, it was well-reviewed by critics.

