Scott Adkins also stars in the film that is guaranteed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Shout! Studios has debuted the first trailer and poster for Castle Falls, and Collider has your exclusive look at the upcoming action-packed thriller. The edge-of-your-seat film was written by Andrew Knauer (The Last Stand) and directed by Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV), who also stars in the film that revolves around a group of rival gangs who have to look for $3 million in Castle Heights Hospital, scheduled for demolition. The catch? They only have two hours to find the money in a hospital packed with dynamite. Castle Falls will be available in theaters and on VOD and Digital on December 3.

The film also stars Scott Adkins (Accident Man), who portrays Mike, a former fighter who works as part of the demolition group. Meanwhile, Lundgren plays Ericson, a prison guard who is willing to do anything to pay for his daughter’s cancer treatment.

Fans of the two actors will certainly get a kick out of seeing the two actors reunite, as it has been several years since the two co-starred in a production. The last time they shared the screen was in 2012 when they co-starred in Expendables 2 and Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, and again in 2013 for Legendary: Tomb of the Dragon. They'll also be teaming up for yet another action flick alongside True Blood actor Ryan Kwanten, which was announced just last week.

Castle Falls will be available in theaters and on VOD and Digital on December 3. Check out the exclusive trailer and poster as well as the official synopsis and more film stills below:

After decades of neglect, Castle Heights Hospital, a symbol of the city’s segregated past, has been packed with dynamite and is ready to be demolished. No one knows that a gang leader, now in prison, hid the 3 million dollars in cash he stole from his rivals inside the abandoned building. Now, three desperate parties want the money – a blue-collared ex-fighter (Scott Adkins) who finds it while working as part of the demolition crew, a prison guard (Dolph Lundgren) willing to do anything to pay for his daughter’s cancer treatment, and a ruthless gang who claim to be the rightful owners. The demolition charges are set, everyone clears out and the Castle is set to fall in 90 minutes. The clock is ticking. Who will seize the cash … and will they get out alive?

