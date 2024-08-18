The Big Picture Castle Freak is a unique blend of gothic and Lovecraftian horror, with a slow start that eventually dives into cosmic dread.

The creature designs, especially the castle freak, blend sexual imagery with gore, creating a disturbing and visceral viewing experience.

The use of psychic visions in the film helps ground the audience in the unfathomable nature of Lovecraft's cosmic gods, creating a sense of unreality.

What happens when a director mixes a classic Lovecraft novella with the genre’s gothic predecessor? Tate Steinseik’s 2020, Castle Freak, starring Clair Catherine is what! Based on one of H.P. Lovecraft’s most iconic tales, “The Dunwich Horror,” and an adaptation of Stuart Gordon’s 1995 film of the same name, Castle Freak is an ambitious attempt at portraying incomprehensible cosmic horror on the big screen. Adapting Lovecraft’s work to screen is a notoriously trying process. In “The Dunwich Horror” in particular, the scares often occur off the page, with characters only exposed to the aftermath through newspaper clippings or contact with those who have seen the monster, but promptly gone mad.

Following Becca Riley after she has been blinded by her boyfriend, John (Jake Horowitz), and inherited a castle in Albania from her estranged birth mother, Lavinia Whateley (Kika Magalhães), Castle Freak opens as a run-of-the-mill haunted house tale. As Becca navigates her Whateley ancestry, a strange creature, the titular castle freak, roams secret passageways and attacks the friends who have come to help sell the estate. Peppered with references to Lovecraft’s mythos, once Castle Freak finally commits to its premise, the movie is an impressive attempt at showcasing the unfathomable.

‘Castle Freak’ Is One Half Gothic Horror, One Half Lovecraftian Horror

Castle Freak is not so much a blend of the gothic and cosmic as it is split down the middle. The first portion of the film is a somewhat unusual haunted house story. Throughout the film’s slow-burn opening, there are references to various Lovecraftian staples, but primarily the film sticks to the framework and aesthetics provided by the 1995 version. It’s not until the second half that Castle Freak shakes off its predecessor and turns fully to its eldritch roots.

Lovecraft’s brand of horror was, separate and aside from the man’s personal neuroses, a direct response to the choke-hold gothic literature had over the 19th century. Gothic horror was cold and sterile, with the stories lending themselves towards familial drama, generating themes of incest, abuse, and madness. In the first half of Castle Freak, Becca is called to Albania because her birth mother has died and left her the sole beneficiary of the Whateley estate. This leaves her with a massive stone castle on a hill, filled with esoteric and luxurious items. Joining Becca is her boyfriend, John, who is responsible for having blinded Becca. The tension between the couple, with John determined to sell the house, presuming he will receive half the profit, and Becca drawn to her ancestral seat, is classic gothic fare. In another film, this drama would establish an unfolding atmospheric confrontation of familial trauma.

Despite this setup, Castle Freak hits the midway mark and plunges the viewer into the ice-cold waters of Lovecraftian horror. While the film has a hard dividing line between the two halves, Castle Freak still manages a smooth transition from gothic to cosmic by using the Whateley family drama as its pivot. Becca’s investigation into her family lineage, specifically the existence of a twin sister and who her birth father was, reveals incest and religious anxieties, two gothic staples, while also leading to the ancient god, Yog-Sothoth, and his cult. At the same time, other pillars of the genre begin to pile up, fleshing out the atmosphere and tone of dread. Becca develops psychic abilities and finds the iconic Necronomicon. As John and his friends explore the village, they are issued ominous warnings. Though it is obvious to the audience that powerful and dangerous forces are at work in Whateley Castle, it is now an inescapable truth to the characters, as well. Once their anxiety begins to swell, an unrelenting tone of dread consumes the entire second half of Castle Freak.

‘Castle Freak’ Gives Viewers an Inventive and Curious Creature

Despite it being so difficult to render Lovecraftian monsters, the titular castle freak and the brief appearance of Yog-Sothoth have excellent creature costumes. The castle freak takes obvious inspiration from the monster in Stuart Gordon’s version. Both share a gnarled visage, with thick, wrinkled skin and long, but sparse wisps of hair. Their mouths are gaping with grizzled teeth, a feature they frequently use for biting their victims. This propensity for biting evokes a visceral panic in the viewer. Watching the castle freak snap at and take chunks out of the characters is akin to watching a wolf rip into meat.

Steinseik’s castle freak, however, is not some wild animal. She is inquisitive, studying Becca and her friends. This desire to behave as humans do makes her all the more dangerous to the other characters. Riffing off the 1995 film’s undeniable element of sexploitation, Steinseik’s castle freak is most interested in the sexual aspect of human behavior. Her character design reflects this. When she assaults John, the camera cuts to reveal the castle freak’s sexual organ purposefully. Between her legs is a wide, vividly red split going up to the middle of her stomach. Later, during the climax of the film, horned tentacles will erupt from the same location, identical to what Yog-Sothoth used to impregnate Lavinia. The costuming is a blend of overtly sexual imagery and traditional gore. The tentacles of the castle freak and Yog-Sothoth are reminiscent of Alien’s xenomorphs, slimy and black. It creates an instinctive discomfort in the viewer.

The Visions Clair Catherine’s Becca Experiences are Edited for Maximum Eldritch Horror

One of the few consistent horror elements of Castle Freak is the use of psychic visions. From the first night, Becca develops clairvoyant abilities. Her dreams are prophetic, and she knows things she couldn’t possibly know with the loss of her eyesight. The editing for these psychic dreams purposefully invokes a surrealist lens to emphasize the unreality of Becca’s experiences. Clips flicker, only allowing the viewer a glimpse at horrific sights. The camera wobbles and jerks, creating a sense of vertigo. Lens flares dot the edges of the frame and analoglyphs outline the characters. Sinister red light glows from no clear source. The combined effect of all these elements is one of unreality. Regardless of whether the scene opens by showing a sleeping Clare, the viewer knows they have exited the realm of reality through this cultivated aesthetic.

The frequent inclusion of these visions, which eventually begin to assault Clare while she is awake, heightens the cosmic aspect of Castle Freak’s horror. Clare is unknowingly communing with ancient gods and seeing into the past. Greater forces are pressing in on Clare, blurring the edges of reality. Anything feels possible. This openness affects not only Becca but the viewer. When the final showdown occurs, and Yog-Sothoth appears in the night sky, the audience can believe that this is the next, logical development in the plot. Without these visions, a massive, tentacled creature manifesting against glowing lights over Albania is absurd and would rip the viewer out of the fantasy. These visions are an anchor to ground the audience in the unfathomable nature of Lovecraft's gods.

The 2020 Castle Freak stands in a long shadow of its many predecessors. From the original Lovecraftian text to the loose adaptation by beloved horror director Stuart Gordon, along with the various attempts at portraying “The Dunwich Horror,” Castle Freak had to work to stand on its own two feet. A slow beginning that favors Gordon’s foundations holds the film back from being a full-blown, cosmic dread nightmare. By the time Castle Freak devotes itself to depicting this inconceivable mythology, the film is halfway over. It is likely this indecisive nature that has led to the film being mostly forgotten. And yet, the second half of Castle Freak hits it out of the park. The costume design for the monsters, the editing, and interwoven references to Lovecraft’s lore all coalesce for a finale that captures the bizarre nature of “The Dunwich Horror.”

Castle Freak is currently available to stream on the Roku Channel in the U.S.

