Ask any Castle fan why they love to rewatch the hit ABC crime dramedy, and they'll probably say: "Caskett," the ship name for Detective Kate Beckett (Stana Katic) and writer-turned-sleuth Richard Castle (Nathan Fillion). Besides "Caskett's" chemistry, Castle fans are up for the show's intriguing mysteries.

With eight seasons, there are plenty of episodes to stream, but there are a few that fans love to watch over and over again. We looked at Reddit to find out which of the best episodes of Castle are the most rewatchable.

10 "Home Is Where the Heart Stops"

Season 1, Episode 7

A string of home invasions is shaking the socialites of New York City. Detective Beckett and Castle are called to a robbery scene, and they find a deceased woman in a wall safe. Castle seeks the help of a notorious jewelry robber, Powell, much to Kate's displeasure. They eventually find out from the woman's daughter, Joanne, that her mother often attended charity events. Beckett and Castle get all dressed up to conduct a stakeout at a charity ball.

"Home Is Where the Heart Stops" has several iconic Castle scenes that make it one of the best episodes to rewatch. Beckett and Castle still getting to know each other, and this creates one of the most iconic Castle moments: the shooting range scene. The chemistry between Caskett is off the charts in this episode. Alexis and Martha make frequent appearances in this episode, and fans get to see a glimpse into Castle's home life. When asked for their "favorite regular single case episode," natarawilliams19 includes "Home is Where the Heart Stops" in their extensive list.

9 "Time Will Tell"

Season 6, Episode 5

A parole officer is murdered, and the suspect (so far) is a time traveler. Beckett and Castle question the self-proclaimed time traveler, Simon Doyle (Joshua Gomez), who says that he is from 2035, and is trying to save a girl. Castle believes Doyle, but Kate isn't too sure about his story. The investigation into the parole officer's death leads them to an environmental extremist who is after the child that Doyle wants to protect.

This episode is full of twists and turns, and that is why Castle fans love to rewatch this episode. It stands out from other episodes of the series due to the time travel theme. Fans take either the side of Castle or Beckett on whether they believe Doyle. As expected, the murderer is eventually caught, but the plot regarding Doyle being a time traveler is left to interpretation. "Looking back, I really enjoyed s6e5 Time Will Tell. Not because it was especially suspenseful or emotional or funny or any of the things I usually enjoy about the show, but rather that it was just so out in left field from the standard formula that I had no idea what to expect," said vectaur.

8 "Flowers for Your Grave"

Season 1, Episode 1

A serial killer is copying the murders depicted in Richard Castle's best-selling novel. NYPD Detective Kate Beckett approaches Castle at his book launch party, and brings him into the station for questioning. Castle is intrigued by Beckett, and this sparks an idea for a new book series. Through Castle's connections with the mayor, he becomes a consultant on Beckett's case. The two investigate potential suspects, and discover that one of Castle's biggest fans is being framed for the homicides.

This is the episode where it all started, and it is a classic. Castle fans know that this is the episode to rewatch, if you want to revisit how Castle and Beckett met, and compare how far their characters have developed since then. "Flowers for Your Grave" is the episode to watch again because it will remind any Castle fan on why they love the show. The user mermeez knew from the very beginning that they would love the show. They wrote on Reddit: "Within the first ten minutes I knew I was going to love this show."

7 "Blue Butterfly"

Season 4, Episode 14

Castle and Beckett are faced with another usual case: the murder of a treasure hunter. This treasure hunter was after a necklace known as The Blue Butterfly, which vanished in the 1940s. The only thing that can give Caskett a clue about what happened is a diary. Castle takes home the diary, and through his imagination, he concocts a noir worthy of a novel.

Castle goes noir in this episode, which makes for a very entertaining episode. Each Castle character plays a role in Rick's imaginative retelling of the diary's events. Castle as PI Joe Flynn and Beckett as Vera, the girlfriend of a mob boss, is the noir love story worth cheering for. PurpleLiliac218 wrote: "I really liked the Blue Butterfly. It was cute, funny, unique...I just liked it!"

6 "Murder He Wrote"

Season 5, Episode 4

Castle and Beckett's relationship in the show is blossoming, and they decide to go to the Hamptons for a romantic getaway. Unfortunately, their vacation is cut short after they discover a dead man in the pool. Caskett doesn't agree with the potential suspect selected by the local chief of police. They start investigating the murder case, and find out that the suspect is more than likely a mob boss.

While it isn't fun for Caskett that their vacation was ruined, it is thrilling for fans to see them solving a case outside of New York City. Fans love the interactions between Beckett, Castle, and Chief Brady, played by David Burke. There is also a side plot involving Ryan (Seamus Dever) and Esposito (Jon Huertas) accidentally discovering Rick and Kate's secret relationship. BicycleKamenRider enjoys this episode because "it had an interesting case, memorable Hamptons' characters, humorous moments (Son of a ...), and Caskett trip that was both business and pleasure that they both enjoyed."

5 "Double Down"

Season 2, Episode 2

Beckett, Esposito, Ryan, and Castle are all called to investigate the murder of a couples therapist. However, Esposito and Ryan are pulled away to solve another homicide case. Castle makes a bet: whoever solves their case first is the winner. As the investigations continue, both teams race to see who can solve their case first.

"Double Down" isn't the most suspenseful or groundbreaking episode to rewatch, but it is entertaining. The competition between Ryan, Castle, Esposito, and Beckett makes for a good time, and fans get to watch their favorite characters bond over a silly bet. There are plenty of humorous moments in this episode like Castle eating popcorn as he watches officers book suspects, and Beckett deciding to jump into the beat, even though she was against it at first. Redditor Jefferbelle wrote that this episode "doesn't particularly advance the plot much, but I love how it really develops the relationships between Castle, Beckett, Ryan, and Espo as actual friends and not just people who happen to work together."

4 "The Lives of Others"

Season 5, Episode 19

Castle breaks his leg in a ski accident, and he is told to stay at home. Alexis gives Castle binoculars so that he can keep himself entertained since he can't go on investigations with Beckett. As Castle is watching his neighbors, he witnesses an unsettling interaction between a man and a woman. Castle believes he saw a murder, and tells Kate about the tragedy. Beckett doesn't believe that Castle saw a murder, but evidence comes to light that he might have been right.

"The Lives of Others" is one many Redditors brought up over and over again as being one of their favorite Castle episodes. The Reddit user kingofnexus wrote that this episode was "one of my favorite 45 minutes of television overall." The build-up of suspense in this episode puts Castle fans on the edge of their seats wondering what will happen next. Kate's reluctance to believe Castle and his obsession with what he witnessed create tension between two characters who usually trust each other.

3 "Fool Me Once..."

Season 2, Episode 4

Castle and Beckett are called to look into the death of a con man, who was posing as an Artic explorer. The case takes some strange turns as the man's identity becomes more unclear. As the case progresses, they begin to think that the man was a spy, and this hunch takes Caskett to the CIA.

This case is one of Beckett's worst nightmares. But, the twists and turns are enough to keep Castle entertained. The investigation isn't a thrilling chase, but a slow burn as Caskett runs into dead leads. Castle fans will want to put this episode on their rewatch list, if it isn't already. SomethingCreative13 wrote that they love rewatching this episode because "Beckett's frustration coupled with Castle's enjoyment of it made it a hilarious episode to watch."

2 "Still"

Season 5, Episode 22

Detective Beckett steps on a bomb pressure plate, and must hold still until the police can defuse it. Castle stays with Beckett to keep her company and distract her from the deadly circumstances. Castle and Beckett argue with each other over who fell in love first, making it an oddly romantic situation in the series.

"Still" is a popular episode among Castle fans. While it is mostly a recap episode, it is an emotional one. The user bunnyssbear wrote: "I loved the flashbacks, many of my favourite moments. Not to mention the feels! I do believe I cried at the end." The flashbacks are interspersed with Castle and Beckett's commentary in the present day. Even though they are "arguing," the memories bring them closer together, and ultimately, make Beckett say her first "I love you" to Castle.

1 "Cops & Robbers"

Season 4, Episode 7

A normal trip to the bank for Castle and Martha quickly turns deadly as they find themselves taken hostages in a robbery. Castle takes the position as a leader of the hostages while Beckett must deal with a hostage negotiator who doesn't want to do anything too drastic to endanger the hostages. Beckett and Castle must figure out how to remedy the situation before time runs out.

Like "Still" and "Fool Me Once...," "Cops & Robbers" was one of Reddit's favorite Castle episodes to rewatch. Many Redditors cite the interactions between Beckett and Castle being classic Caskett in this episode, especially the scene where they are in the vault. The Redditor aksnitd says that they love this episode because "it's a nice change of pace from the usual "finding a dead body" routine. A nice spin on Die Hard."

