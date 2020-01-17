Exclusive ‘Castle Rock’ Season 2 Blu-ray Clip: Lizzy Caplan Talks Annie Wilkes & Kathy Bates

Get set for another visit to Castle Rock, the small town that’s inhabited by author Stephen King’s most infamous literary characters, when Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE) releases Castle Rock: The Complete Second Season, on Blu-ray and DVD May 19, 2020. The release of the second season of Warner Bros. Television’s critically acclaimed series will feature all 10 episodes, plus all-new bonus content. And, yes, you get to relive that final episode over and over again, as many times as you like.

We have an exclusive clip from that bonus content to share with you today, featuring Lizzy Caplan talking about playing the infamous Annie Wilkes and following in the footsteps of Kathy Bates. Check it out below, followed by more on the Castle Rock Season 2 home release!



The second season of Castle Rock, from Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, will be available to own on Digital January 21, 2020 in the US. Consumers can enjoy all 10 episodes in high definition or standard definition along with never-before-seen bonus content with the purchase of the complete season.

Stephen King’s multiverse, Castle Rock, is a place which combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of the best-selling author’s best-loved works. In season two, a feud between warring clans comes to a boil when budding psychopath Annie Wilkes (Lizzy Caplan, Masters of Sex), Stephen King’s nurse from hell, gets waylaid in the small town of Castle Rock. Local businessman Reginald “Pop” Merrill (played by Academy Award-winning actor Tim Robbins – Mystic River) is dragged into the fight, when Pop’s nephew, legendary bully John “Ace” Merrill (Paul Sparks, House of Cards), stirs up trouble. It’s another eerily unforgettable season of Castle Rock, as the mysterious town’s ongoing epic saga continues to unfold.

Season two of Castle Rock also stars Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips) as Abdi Howlwadaag, Yusra Warsama as Dr. Nadia Howlwadaag, Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade) as Joy and Matthew Alan as Chris Merrill (Snowfall, 13 Reasons Why).

Based on characters and situations created by Stephen King, Castle Rock was developed for television by Sam Shaw (Manhattan, Masters of Sex) and Dustin Thomason (Manhattan, Lie to Me) who serve as executive producers along with J.J. Abrams, Stephen King, Ben Stephenson (Westworld), Greg Yaitanes (The Twilight Zone), Vince Calandra and Liz Glotzer. The series is from Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

10 One-Hour Episodes:

1. Let the River Run 6. The Mother 2. New Jerusalem 7. The Word 3. Ties that Bind 8. Dirty 4. Restore Hope 9. Caveat Emptor 5. The Laughing Place 10. Clean

Bonus Material:

ANNIE WILKES: Mother of Sorrow (New Featurette)

Digital:

The second season of Castle Rock will be available to own on Digital on January 21, 2020 (US). Digital allows consumers to instantly stream and download all episodes to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital is available from various retailers including Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play, Vudu, PlayStation, Xbox and others.