There is no shortage of procedural network shows that have run for countless seasons, but few have managed to retain a consistent level of quality as they reach their concluding chapters. The reason is fairly simple; after a while, similar cases tend to appear, and the chemistry between the characters that had one felt exciting descends into cliche. While the ABC mystery series Castle had an inherently subversive premise that added more humor, romance, and literary allusions to a typical crime show, the series began to face several creative hurdles that pushed it past the line of believability. While the level of quality varied between seasons, Castle would have been a more satisfying series if it had concluded with its sixth season.

Why ‘Castle’ Went Downhill

Set in modern-day New York City, Castle centers on the acclaimed mystery novelist Richard Castle (Nathan Fillion), a self-obsessed celebrity who suffers from writer’s block. While Castle has achieved widespread acclaim for inventing the character known as “Derrick Storm” in his novel series, he determines that the only way to find continued inspiration is to begin working with a real police department that can point him to new story ideas. Castle starts shadowing NYPD Detective Kate Beckett (Stana Katic) and slowly learns that the real process of finding justice is far different from the way that he interpreted it in his novels. With its non-traditional protagonist, Castle was able to subvert and satirize clichés in crime shows. The connections to Castle’s literary activities injected a sense of humor that made the series more entertaining.

While it was interesting to see how the title character matured as his learned more about the events and figures his novels fancified, the most intriguing storyline in Castle was the romantic tension between Castle and Beckett. Like any good will-they-won’t-they dynamic, the two characters seem like complete opposites initially. Beckett worries that having an amateur like Castle on the team will deter both her professionalism and distract her team, turning a respected profession into fodder for the literary world’s gossip columns. Similarly, Castle finds himself in an uncomfortable position because Beckett is one of the few people who speaks the truth to him, no matter how uncomfortable it is to hear. Seeing the two rivals eventually recognize the value of working together allowed Castle’s early seasons to build on its inherent premise.

Unfortunately, Castle felt far less interesting once the central romance was resolved. The Season 5 finale, “Watershed,” ended with one of the show’s best cliffhangers, as it was unclear whether Beckett was going to accept Castle’s marriage proposal. She eventually did in the Season 6 premiere, “Valkyrie,” in a fan-favorite moment that nonetheless signified the show should be working towards wrapping up. While it was interesting to see the two characters attempt to balance their professional and personal obligations within the early episodes of Season 6, the prospect of a married couple solving crimes together was far less interesting in later seasons. Additionally, the allegedly contentious relationship between Katic and Fillion in real life made it far less believable when the characters had to profess their love for each other.

‘Castle’ Jumped the Shark in Season 6

Castle’s sixth season got off to a confusing start, as at times it felt like it had turned into the very same type of procedural crime show it had initially been intended to parody. The idea of an author joining actual police investigations was a creative one, as it allowed the show to analyze what aspects of actual crime fighting make for the best material; Castle recognizes that he, and many authors like him, are guilty of ignoring the less glamorous side of reality that cops like Beckett have to deal with daily. Unfortunately, Castle risked being too serious as it went along, dropping any allusion that it was a comedy series. The sixth season alone involved a kidnapping, a hostage negotiation crisis, and the yakuza.

While the series had always succeeded thanks to its “mystery of the week” style approach, Castle made the mistake of attempting to tell more serialized stories. The sixth season featured a storyline involving Beckett being called away to Washington D.C. to work on a special assignment; the emphasis on building mysteries throughout multiple episodes meant that Castle was less approachable for casual viewers. It also felt like a very odd creative choice to separate the central duo only right after they had committed to each other. While Season 6 still features a few very rewatchable episodes, including the time travel-themed installment “Time Will Tell” and the thrilling finale “Veritas,” the show committed to more serialized narratives in its subsequent seasons.

‘Castle’s Actors Deserved Better

In addition to stretching the realm of believability, Castle’s post-Season 6 episodes did not know how to handle the characters. The lovable duo of Detective Javi Esposito (Jon Huertas) and Detective Kevin Ryan (Seamus Dever), whose consistent friendship had been one of the more engaging aspects of the early seasons, were turned against each other in a storyline centering on systematic corruption within the New York Police Department. It felt like an odd way of creating unnecessary tension and wasn't believable considering the status of their dynamic. Similarly, the show was guilty of giving Castle’s daughter, Alexis (Molly Quinn), a less prominent role, as she became a less direct influence on her father.

While most long-running shows experience a decline in quality, the last two seasons of Castle felt like an entirely different series that had gone well past the original premise. Season 6 offered some important conclusions to bigger storylines, but its attempt to transition into a darker series thwarted the show’s longevity. The Castle universe had potential, particularly when there were spin-off shows considered; however, the story of Castle and Beckett’s relationship was satisfyingly wrapped up in Season 6, with everything after simply feeling like an unnecessary stretch of the material.

