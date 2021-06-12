There was no way Netflix would just end its hit anime series Castlevania with Dracula alive and living a quiet life in England, was there? The streamer confirmed that a spinoff anime series for Castlevania is currently in the works, and it will star a fan-favorite character from the games.

During Geeked Week, Netflix announced a new Castlevania anime, which will be set in 1792 France against the backdrop of the French Revolution. That's not all! The new series will star none other than Richter Belmont and Maria Renard, the fan-favorite characters from the games Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night.

The new Castlevania show will be written by Clive Bradley, who will also act as showrunner and executive producer, while Kevin Kolde returns to produce the series. Powerhouse Animation will continue to serve as the animation studio for the series, with Sam and Adam Deats directing.

For the uninitiated, Richter is a descendant of Trevor Belmont, the star of the Netflix Castlevania series. He started out as the star of Rondo of Blood (also known as Castlevania: Dracula X in the U.S.) as well as the antagonist of one of the best and most popular Castlevania games, Symphony of the Night, where he takes over Dracula's castle and tries to resurrect the vampire lord.

Curiously enough, when we meet Richter in Rondo of Blood, he is a grown man, with Maria Renard as a child companion. Even if Netflix has played fast and loose with the canon, they could get another show about a tough and cynical warrior that adopts a quirky, funny, and chaotic kid, a formula that has proven very popular with shows like Yasuke, The Mandalorian, and The Bad Batch.

Netflix hasn't announced any further details, but we will be sure to inform you as we find out more about the next chapter in the Castlevania story. You can see the announcement tweet below:

