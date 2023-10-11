Castlevania: Nocturne, Netflix's sequel to the hit Castlevania series, found a warm place in the hearts of both franchise aficionados and casual viewers alike. Its gripping narrative unfolds amidst the tumultuous backdrop of the French Revolution. In doing so, the show masterfully reinvigorates the cherished video game series, expanding its universe and introducing a captivating array of characters.

Yet, beneath the spotlight that shines on its valiant heroes and enigmatic anti-heroes, it's the villains that truly steal the show in the Castlevania animated universe. From the powerful new-age countess Erzsebet Báthory to the iconic and timeless Dracula himself, the series has a knack for crafting antagonists that are as compelling and charming as they are sinister.

10 Lenore

Lenore, the vampiress diplomat, is a character of immense intrigue in the Castlevania animated universe. Her cunning intellect and manipulation skills make her one of the franchise’s best villains. Lenore's powers include shape-shifting and seduction, allowing her to control and deceive others effortlessly.

Her unique dynamic with Hector, initially as a captor and later as a reluctant ally, adds depth to her character. Fans of the show are drawn to her complexity and her role in the overarching vampire plot. That’s because Lenore's evolution from a seemingly submissive diplomat to a character who seizes control in unexpected ways is truly captivating.

9 Death

Death ranks as one of the best villains due to his formidable power and timeless presence. As Dracula's right-hand entity, Death is associated with fear and doom. His abilities include summoning deadly scythes and controlling the spirits of the deceased.

Death has an unwavering loyalty and an intricate relationship with Dracula because he gets fed by the barrage of souls taken from Dracula’s genocide. Fans may appreciate Death for being an iconic and menacing figure that embodies the essence of the series' dark and gothic themes.

8 Taka And Sumi

Castlevania ranks as one of the best vampire shows today due to its complex characters. This includes Taka and Sumi, two vampire hunters from Japan who are known by fans of the show for their contrasting motives and actions. The two sought out Alucard for vampire-hunting knowledge but ultimately betrayed him as they thought that he was withholding important information from them, and they grew suspicious of his intentions.

Taka and Sumi's belief that they can control Alucard and their eventual betrayal showcase their complexity. However, fans of the show might have strong feelings against them as they have hurt Alucard, one of the most beloved characters in the franchise. Their inclusion expands the moral landscape of the series, making them standout villains.

7 Hector

Hector's transformation from a seemingly loyal Forge Master to a complex anti-hero places him among the top villains in the series. Initially serving under Dracula and then controlled and manipulated by the Council of Sisters, Hector's powers revolve around his ability to create and control night creatures.

In the show, he demonstrates a lot of character development ⁠– from being Dracula’s loyal servant to becoming disillusioned with his master’s desire for bloodlust. His character arc, shifting alliances, and internal conflicts make him a compelling antagonist-slash-anti-hero who has left an unforgettable impression on fans.

6 Drolta Tzuentes

Drolta Tzuentes is a skilled fighter and priestess of Sekhmet. She emerges as one of the formidable antagonists in Castlevania: Nocturne, serving as the right-hand-woman of Erzsébet Báthory. Her combat abilities, combined with her devotion to the Vampire Messiah, have made her a compelling adversary of the show’s protagonists.

Apart from her incredible powers, Drolta’s character design is also very striking and memorable, especially when she transforms into a succubus-like creature as Erzsébet casts a spell to block the sun. For that reason, audiences are captivated by her fierce determination, power, and mystique.

5 Erzsebet Báthory

Erzsebet Báthory is also known as the enigmatic Vampire Messiah in the show. She is Castlevania: Nocturne’s captivating and chilling overarching villain. Her storyline is steeped in historical horror, as she draws inspiration from the infamous real-life Countess Elizabeth Báthory, who was accused of bathing in the blood of virgins to maintain her youth.

In the series, Erzsebet is the enigmatic Vampire Messiah, whose quest to eat the sun and establish a world where vampires reign is both terrifying and enthralling. Her power is derived not just from her vampiric nature but also from her connection to the ancient Egyptian goddess Sekhmet, making her an incredibly daunting enemy.

4 Olrox

Olrox is originally a boss in Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. He has been reimagined as a captivating, sexy, and charismatic villain in Castlevania: Nocturne, making his first appearance in the show as the vampire who kills Richter Belmont’s mother.

What sets Olrox apart is his intriguing depth and complexity. While he’s introduced as a villain, Olrox's character unfolds to reveal a more multifaceted persona. This is proven by his unclear motive to help the protagonists destroy the Abbot’s forgemaking machine. Many fans are drawn to his sinister elegance and the subtle vulnerability he displays in moments shared with Mizrak, his lover.

3 Isaac

Isaac is a Forgemaster and one of Dracula's loyal followers. However, over time, Isaac experiences a transformation as he seeks to forge his own path, abandoning his loyalty to Dracula and aiming to bring order to the world by exterminating humanity's chaos and cruelty.

Isaac's charisma stems from his philosophical musings and his search for purpose and meaning in a world consumed by chaos. Apart from creating dangerous and powerful night creatures, he has internal struggles that make him a multifaceted antagonist. His journey reflects a complex exploration of morality and self-discovery as he evolves from being a minion of evil to a character with a unique sense of purpose and perspective.

2 Carmilla

Carmilla is perhaps one of the best modern TV villains. A cunning vampire and one of Dracula's war council members, Carmilla is known for her strategic brilliance and ruthless nature. But her power lies not just in her vampiric abilities but also in her ability to scheme and manipulate others to achieve her goals.

Carmilla's charisma is in her sharp wit and commanding presence, which often puts her at odds with other council members. But despite her brutal and ruthless approach, Carmilla holds a soft spot for her sisters and envisions a world where they can all thrive and conquer together.

1 Dracula

There have been many adaptations of Dracula, but the Castlevania version is perhaps one of the best iterations of the terrifying vampire overlord. As the central antagonist of the Castlevania series, Dracula is beloved by fans due to his enduring legacy and tragic backstory.

Dracula's power as a vampire is unmatched. However, what makes him truly captivating is his love story with Lisa Tepes and the grief that drives his descent into darkness. Viewers empathize with his pain and inner turmoil, making him a complex and relatable villain. He also has a commanding presence and moral complexity, as he questions humanity's worth in the face of his losses.

