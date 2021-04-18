The popular anime is coming to an end, but could there be a new series?

Variety has confirmed that Netflix’s popular anime series Castlevania will conclude with Season 4 which is set to air next month, followed by a possible new series taking place in the same universe that would introduce fans to a brand-new cast of characters.

Castlevania Season 1 began in 2017 and consisted of only four episodes, followed by an eight-episode second season in 2018 and a ten-episode third season in 2020. The series has gained immense praise over its run and was a key evolution piece in Netflix’s original programming, becoming the first original anime series and the second adult animated comedy after F Is For Family.

Season 2 of the Warren Ellis written-and-produced series was granted 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and even brought home an IGN award for Best Animated TV Series in 2018. Ellis, however, who did have at a time have a Season 4 script for Castlevania completed, has had no further involvement in the series or spin-off after his alleged sexual misconduct allegations, that of which he firmly denied.

Castlevania follows a dark medieval fantasy that sees the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, Trevor (Richard Armitage), to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hands of Vlad Dracula Tepes (Graham McTavish). Discovering he is no longer alone, Trevor and a misfit group of comrades must race to save humanity from extinction at the hands of Dracula and his sinister vampire war council. The voice cast includes Armitage, James Callis, Alejandra Reynoso, Theo James, Adetokumboh M’Cormack and Jaime Murray. Ellis wrote the series and served as executive producer alongside Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar. Sam Deats will direct.

Not much information has been released for the potential spin-off series aside from the plan to debut entirely new characters, but if the success of Castlevania is anything to take note of it is going to be a wild ride.

Season 4 of Castlevania will consist of ten episodes and debut on Netflix on May 13, so don’t miss it, and stay tuned to Collider for any more upcoming information.

