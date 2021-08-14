The short-lived Konami mobile game, Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls, is returning from the dead. Apple Arcade made the official announcement in a Twitter post on August 13. Grimoire of Souls was originally announced in 2018 and was released only in Canada in 2019. The game was removed from Apple Arcade last year.

This mobile Castlevania installment features fans’ favorite classic characters from the series, such as Alucard, Simon, Charlotte, Shanoa, and Maria. It’s an original story, where Dracula has been “sealed away,” but still has all the Dracula army-slaying fun fans are expecting. The side-scrolling action lasts for up to 60 levels with a lot of equipment to gather, like slash, whip, and blast weapons, along with daily and weekly missions to complete – now you can do some demon-slaying as you sip your usual morning coffee. Players also have the chance to master different character combat techniques to take down enemies and win boss battles.

As for development of the game, Konami recruited renowned artists such as Ayami Kojima and music composer Michiru Yamane to bring the classic and original gaming experience to life in a way Castlevania fans are sure to enjoy. The previous run of the game had a lot of different options and features players could take advantage of, such as PvP multiplayer and co-op, and its gameplay was formatted a lot like an RPG. Players could choose to do microtransactions, as well. However, these services were discontinued in September of last year.

There have been no details released about what can be expected in the game’s re-release version.

Konami has made no official announcement of a release date at this time and only provides fans with a “coming soon” text on Grimoire of Souls official site. In the meantime check out the Apple Arcade announcement here.

