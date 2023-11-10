The Big Picture Alucard's return in the Season 1 finale of Castlevania: Nocturne hints at exciting future developments for the animated series, which takes place 300 years after the original series.

The concept art showcases the stunning animation of Castlevania: Nocturne, and the evolution of Alucard's design.

Castlevania: Nocturne follows Richter Belmont as he assembles a team to combat a horde of vampires during the French Revolution, led by the Vampire Messiah Erzsebet Báthory.

Now that the cat is out of the bag and Castlevania fans know that fan-favorite Alucard (voiced by James Callis) returns in the Season 1 finale of Castlevania: Nocturne, Netflix decided to unveil a behind-the-scenes look at the show that can finally discuss Alucard’s presence in Season 1. The concept art was unveiled during the streamer’s fan event Geeked Week.

Even though Alucard’s participation in Castlevania: Nocturne is brief, it holds promises about the animated series’ future. Fans expected that the two Castlevania series would have connections – since the newer one takes place 300 years after the original series — but not so directly. As the video underscores, the Castlevania team was just as excited to bring Alucard back as fans were to see him again.

While talking to Collider last month, Castlevania: Nocturne director duo Sam and Adam Deats and co-showrunner Kevin Kolde teased that Alucard may not be the only familiar face they have in store for future episodes. In fact, the team has already mentioned the possibility of bringing the ultimate vampire Dracula back. However, they admitted that they need to have “super thoughtful care” about the character because they don’t want to bring him back just for the sake of bringing him back.

'Castlevania: Nocturne's Animation Delights And Impresses Once Again

The gorgeous-looking animation from Castlevania: Nocturne is an attraction of its own. Once again, the animation was handled by Powerhouse Animation Studio, a company that has been making waves in the animation world by producing unforgettable titles such as Masters of the Universe: Revelation and Blood of Zeus.

Castlevania: Nocturne takes place in Europe during the French Revolution, and it follows Richter Belmont (Edward Bluemel) as he puts together a team to fight an unusual horde of vampires who start taking over the streets of Paris. He soon discovers they’re all gathering to welcome the Vampire Messiah Erzsebet Báthory (Franka Potente), who seeks to make humanity serve her.

You can stream all episodes of Castlevania: Nocturne on Netflix. The series was already renewed for Season 2, but the streamer is yet to reveal when fans can expect to see new episodes.

