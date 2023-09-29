The Big Picture The creative team of Castlevania: Nocturne talks about raising the stakes with each action sequence to keep viewers surprised and excited.

Director Sam Deats mentions the importance of finding new and clever ways to explore the abilities of the characters, rather than rehashing the same action repeatedly.

The team acknowledges the evolving nature of animation and aims to keep up with the visual and storytelling boundaries pushed by other anime titles.

If there’s one thing that fans of Castlevania fans know going into Castlevania: Nocturne, is that there will be plenty of thrilling action sequences across the eight episodes from the spinoff. However, with so many epic battles going on, how is it possible to keep surprising viewers? In an interview with Collider, the creative team of the series talked about raising the stakes with each action sequence.

In the interview, directors Sam and Adam Deats and co-showrunner and executive producer Kevin Kolde talked to our Editor Robert Taylor and, during the conversation, director Sam Deats talked about the inevitable expectations that the team put on themselves and what strategy they use to curb it – and still manage to please viewers:

"Obviously, there's a little bit of pressure of trying to do better and keep people excited. But even from a personal, creative perspective, it keeps me invested to find new ways to do things that are fun and exciting. I never like to just rehash the same stuff with the action. Not only is it something for the fans, but also, for me, it's fun to try and find new ways to explore the abilities of the characters. I don't necessarily want to use the same power over and over again. I want to find new, clever ways to explore that stuff. It's exciting from a creative perspective, as well as for the fans. I also think that any of our animators who keep up with all the new anime and stuff coming out — they get motivated by that. They get excited by that. That, along with being able to grow our team and have a little bit more flexibility with doing those things without blowing ourselves up, has been a great opportunity to play around."

Animation Keeps Evolving, and the 'Castlevania: Nocturne' Team Knows It

Image via Netflix

Deats makes a very fair point when he refers to anime, because some titles like Demon Slayer are pushing the boundaries of how we perceive animated series and what can be done in terms of visuals and battles. Netflix is also paying attention, and the best example of that is the stunning look that their upcoming original anime Blue Eye Samurai has revealed this week. But Castlevania: Nocturne isn’t behind when it comes to it: The debut season of the spinoff series has managed to balance top-notch action sequences that vary in style and involve demonic creatures, vampires, swords, whips, fire-throwing and magic — and they always have something new to offer.

Castlevania: Nocturne centers around Richter Belmont (voiced by Edward Bluemel) in France as he witnesses an unusual outbreak of vampires in the European nights during the French Revolution. Signals point to the rise of a “Vampire Messiah,” which is set to take over the country. The voice cast also features Thuso Mbedu as Annette, Natassja Kinski as Tera, Pixie Davis as Maria Renard, Sophie Skelton as Julia Belmont, Zahn McClarnon as Olrox and Sydney James Harcourt as Edouard.

You can stream all episodes from Castlevania: Nocturne on Netflix.