If you binged Castlevania: Nocturne over the past few days, you’ve already been impacted by the surprise return of a character in the very last seconds of Season 1. After a critical moment in which it seemed like Richter Belmont (voiced by Edward Bluemel) would take a deadly blow, a pale figure known as Alucard (James Callis) shows up with his massive sword to save the night and join the fight.

In an interview with Collider, the animated series’ co-showrunner Kevin Kolde revealed that bringing Alucard back was always the plan. However, the season was already full of surprises, so the team’s plan was not to hang on the vampire’s cameo, but rather just literally have him appear out of nowhere. However, they did plan several versions of it as they developed the first season of the spinoff series:

“We always intended to bring him back. I think we always intended to bring him back in the final episode of the season. How that moment ultimately played out — from envisioning the story into the final script and then into the final beautiful work that Sam and Adam [Deats, directors] did — those things always evolve. I feel like it just got better and better with each iteration. It was worth the wait for me. When people who I’ve talked to have seen it, they’re like, ‘Oh my god! It’s Alucard!’”

Alucard's Return Will Shake Up Future Episodes of 'Castlevania: Nocturne'

Alucard was a prominent figure across the four seasons of flagship series Castlevania. Of course, being the son of Dracula, there was always the chance that Alucard would pop up at some point – even though the spinoff takes place over 300 years after the original series. However, the character’s arrival is a game-changer in terms of who will be able to take on The Vampire Messiah (Franka Potente) AKA Queen of the Vampires herself.

Of course, it all depends on Netflix renewing the series for more seasons. For a possible Season 2, however, we already have a pretty good team set up with Richter, Alucard, and Juste Belmont (Iain Glen) leading the resistance against deadly vampires in France. If Castlevania’s history repeats itself, though, we could be looking at many more seasons to come with the spinoff centered on the Belmonts.

The voice cast of Castlevania also features Thuso Mbedu as Annette, Natassja Kinski as Tera, Pixie Davis as Maria Renard, Sophie Skelton as Julia Belmont, Zahn McClarnon as Olrox and Sydney James Harcourt as Edouard.

You can stream all episodes from Castlevania: Nocturne on Netflix.