Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 and the Castlevania games.If you watch any supernaturally themed series for long enough, the betting chances are strong that a romantic subplot will develop between a mortal human character and an immortal creature. In most cases, the scenario's bittersweet drama — love prevailing despite one party vastly outliving the other — is too delicious to deny, especially since themes like loneliness and isolation are as eternal as the vampire's staying power. The entire premise of Netflix's Castlevania franchise revolves around the tragic love story between Vlad Dracula (Graham McTavish) and his human wife, Lisa (Emily Swallow), and other vampire-human dalliances are peppered throughout its follow-up series, Castlevania: Nocturne.

All that said, romantic situations with an implausibly extreme age gap and dubious power dynamics require a careful hand. As long as the human is emphatically an adult, and the pairing’s life experiences and maturity match, then there's little cause for concern — take Dracula and Lisa as a prime example (the former's murderous impulses aside). However, a different, objectively troublesome "love story" haunts the Castlevania video game canon. We can only speculate how its ripple effects might translate into future seasons of Nocturne, but if Netflix renews the series for Season 3, then the relationship between Alucard (James Callis), the 330-year-old half-vampire, and Marie Renard (Pixie Davies), the 16-year-old French revolutionary and sorceress, needs significant revision.

What Is Alucard and Maria’s Relationship in the Larger 'Castlevania' Franchise?

Alucard and Maria's relationship in the game continuity begins with 1997's Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, an acclaimed title from Konami studios and one of the two games from which Nocturne draws inspiration. Symphony of the Night's "true" ending — of two options — sees Alucard, ashamed of his half-vampire side, decide to “disappear forever” after defeating a resurrected Dracula. Maria, 17 years old at the time, feels sorry for Alucard and races after him, unable to fathom her life without him. Although Maria's motivations are unsettling, both characters appear in successive games but don't openly cross paths again, and the nature of their relationship remains ambiguous.

Enter Castlevania: Nocturne of Resurrection (also known as Nocturne of Remembrance or Reminiscence), a radio drama produced by Konami and positioned as a sequel to Symphony of the Night. Alucard (Mamoru Miyano) and Maria (Miyu Matsuki) are living together platonically in a small village. Now 18 years old, Maria's crush is clear, wishing the aloof half-vampire would be emotionally open and honest with her. Even though Alucard — several hundred years old at this point — continues to rebuff her throughout the story, their final exchange implies his reciprocal interest.

'Castlevania: Nocturne' Needs To Leave Alucard and Maria's Troubling Romantic History in the Past