Netflix is returning to one of its foremost animated shows, Castlevania, to explore more storylines, The streaming platform has announced a spin-off, Castlevania: Nocturne, which will follow the journeys of Richter Belmont, a favorite of the original show.

Netflix made the announcement at Geeked Week, revealing the show will be set in 1792 during the French Revolution. The announcement by Netflix was accompanied by a teaser that does not offer much to go by, story-wise. However, we get our first look at Belmont in the series, albeit just his back while he holds his signature whip. Mysterious voices are heard speaking to him, each pushing their advice on him. A different voice later cuts in saying, “We’re looking for some called Belmont”, followed by an evil laugh and another voice yelling “Richter!”

The cast for Castlevania: Nocturne has not yet been released, but we know that Maria Renard will join Belmont in the spin-off. Belmont and Renard have both made appearances throughout the franchise’s history including in Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, and Castlevania: Harmony of Despair. Richter’s was made popular by two of the biggest games that have followed the Castlevania story, Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night. Renard was the other main character in Rondo of Blood alongside Belmont.

The show will have Kevin Kolde as the showrunner while the creative and writing genius will be the wheelhouse of Clive Bradley. During the original Castlevania show, Kolde served as co-executive producer. Warren Ellis, the original writer, and showrunner for the original show will not be involved. Production will be handled by Project 51 Productions along with Powerhouse Animation.

Exactly what storyline Castlevania: Nocturne will follow is yet to be revealed but given that Belmont has inherited the vampire hunting abilities of his forebears, we are sure to see a host of epic clashes featuring vampires and demons alike. He does however have big shoes to fill going forward. His father, Trevor, who starts as somewhat of a drunk manages to rediscover himself and fulfill his legacy with his journey ending at Belmont Hold. A line to thread for the new show could be confronting the most powerful vampire there is in Dracula given that he is still alive and on another honeymoon.

There is no information about a potential release date yet. You can check out the teaser trailer below: