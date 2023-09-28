The Big Picture Castlevania: Nocturne takes place in a different era, 300 years after the flagship series, with a distinct style that sets it apart.

The creative team behind the spin-off series saw it as an opportunity to refresh the artistic and visual aspects of the show, while still invoking the original.

Castlevania: Nocturne introduces new characters, new powers and abilities, and explores new mythology, making it a fascinating and exciting addition to the Castlevania universe.

Even though Castlevania: Nocturne takes place in the same universe as Castlevania, the spin-off series has a distinct style that silently informs viewers that this is a different show – and also a different era: The story takes place over 300 years after the events of the flagship series. In an interview with Collider's Robert Taylor, the series’ creative team broke down their approach to the new series and revealed what was important to change as they were bringing it to life.

During the interview with series creator Clive Bradley, duo of directors Sam and Adam Deats and co-showrunner and executive producer Kevin Kolde, the group talked about character design, animation and being able to take the story and visuals a step further than they did with the four seasons of Castlevania. Director Sam Deats revealed the general feel of the production team when they learned they would be able to do a spin-off series:

"I was particularly excited about an opportunity to refresh the artistic side of it — the visual side of it. When you're doing multiple seasons, even though we tried to level up the designs and the artwork and the animation, we obviously had to stick to the molds that we were working with. This was our first chance to do a refresh and polish the base foundation for the character-design style and everything in a way that we were wanting to do for a long time. Obviously, we wanted to invoke the original and make it feel like it's in the same universe and everything. But we could polish little things, level up a few things with the designs and the animation, and do a proper refresh from that perspective.”

'Castlevania: Nocturne' — With New Powers Come New Responsibilities

The director then proceeded to talk about being able to work with a new set of characters led by Richter Belmont (voiced by Edward Bluemel). Deats revealed that one of the best things of getting a new team together was the opportunity "to do new action set pieces with new powers and abilities.” Last but not least, Deats commented that "getting new mythology and everything to explore and learn about” was another highlight of Castlevania: Nocturne. The director singled out being able to play around with Annette (Thuso Mbedu), and called the character’s backstory "really fascinating to dive into and to learn about."

Castlevania: Nocturne centers around a vampire outbreak in Europe during the French Revolution, and its indication that a Vampire Messiah is on the way to take over the country. In order to prevent the threat, Richter Belmont and his whip band together with Annette, Tera (Natassja Kinski) and Maria Renard (Pixie Davis) to fight the vampire and evil creatures’ horde.

