Every fan hopes that their favorite series will go on for as long as it makes sense, so the Castlevania fanbase was certainly ecstatic when Netflix announced that the animated series would get a spin-off centered on the Belmont dynasty. As Season 1 of Castlevania: Nocturne premieres and we all gear up to binge a season chock-full of vampires and demonic creatures in the streets of France, Collider's Robert Taylor talked to the team behind the making of the new show, and they talked in length about the whole Castlevania universe.

During the interview, series co-showrunner and producer Kevin Kolde revealed how early the team started thinking about, discussing, and throwing around ideas for a possible spin-off for the main series. He said that, even though the spin-off idea may seem relatively new to the public, the expansion of the story had been lurking in the back of their minds for a pretty long time while they worked on the four seasons of the flagship series:

"It actually started during the original series. We kind of planned the original series to end with the four seasons. The story was heading to a natural conclusion. But I think for all of us, in terms of our association and fandom with 'Castlevania...' the timeline is extensive and rich, so the intention was always to explore further down the timeline. Other Belmonts and other characters. So it started pretty early on."

'Castlevania: Nocturne' May Have a Wider Appeal Due to Source Material

Castlevania: Nocturne has the potential of reaching an even wider audience than the original series, since a good slate of elements of the spinoff hails from the video game Castlevania: Symphony of the Night – which is the most popular entry in the video game series, known even by people who don’t follow it. The show also draws inspiration from Castlevania: Rondo of Blood.

The new series centers around Julia (voiced by Sophie Skelton) and Richter Belmont (Edward Bluemel), a duo that hunts vampires in Europe during the French Revolution. They start to get suspicious after vampires pop up with more frequency, and get worried when the arrival of a figure dubbed "The Vampire Messiah" is teased by the creatures. The voice cast also features Zahn McClarnon, Natassja Kinski, Richard Dormer, Pixie Davies, Thuso Mbedu and Sydney James Harcourt.

