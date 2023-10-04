The Big Picture Castlevania: Nocturne's director duo and co-showrunner tease future characters who could appear in upcoming seasons of the spin-off.

Now that we’ve had time to absorb, speculate and obsess about the characters that popped out of nowhere across Season 1 of Castlevania: Nocturne, it’s time to look forward and think about what other characters a possible Season 2 – or other seasons – would bring into the fold. In order to do that, Collider sat down with director duo Sam and Adam Deats and co-showrunner Kevin Kolde in order to tease what’s coming to the Castlevania spin-off, and they seem to have pretty clear ideas of what they want moving forward.

During the interview with Collider's Robert Taylor, the trio revealed that, first and foremost, they were incredibly excited to be able to add Juste Belmont (voiced by Iain Glen) to the cast. The elderly member of the Belmont family certainly added a lot more conflict – especially when it came to his interactions with his heir Richter (Edward Bluemel). So what other important characters are they talking about for future seasons? The answer may be in the Castlevania original series, as Kolde explains:

“We talk about Dracula a lot. But I think Dracula is one of those things that you talk about a lot because, if you’re going to do it, you’ve got to do it right. His story ended in such a satisfying way. If we were going to go beyond that, it would need super thoughtful care. So, I don’t know. We’ll focus on Alucard and Juste, and continue to have Dracula chats.”

A Vampire Reunion Might Be Brewing

As Kolde mentioned, Alucard (James Callis) made a shocking return in Castlevania: Nocturne with a cameo-like appearance at the very end of the season finale. So, while we let the vampire presence sink in, we’ll also have to see how his interaction plays out with Richter and his friends before it’s finally time to introduce (or re-introduce) more characters to the spinoff series.

Castlevania: Nocturne has the potential of drawing in an increasing number of viewers, since its story is based on the Castlevania: Rondo of Blood video game and also the most popular entry of the video game series, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. The series quickly made its way to the Netflix Top 10 most-watched titles barely a week after its premiere. If the show follows in the footsteps of the flagship series, Season 1 could be the first of many and fans will get to see a lot more adapted.

The voice cast of Castlevania: Nocturne also features Thuso Mbedu as Annette, Natassja Kinski as Tera, Pixie Davis as Maria Renard, Sophie Skelton as Julia Belmont, Zahn McClarnon as Olrox, Sydney James Harcourt as Edouard and Franka Potente as The Vampire Messiah. You can stream all episodes of Castlevania and Castlevania: Nocturne on Netflix.