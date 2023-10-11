Castlevania: Nocturne has injected a thrilling kind of energy into the beloved game franchise. In the Netflix spin-off, a small team of resistors takes on a powerful enemy: the French bourgeoisie who live secret lives as vampires. Their challenges intensify as the Vampire Messiah emerges, posing a threat not only to Europe but to the whole world.

Apart from its incredible storyline, Castlevania: Nocturne has also introduced a diverse cast of characters who are bound to steal the hearts of audiences. From the mysterious Aztec vampire Olrox to the magic-wielding vampire hunter Richter Belmont, the main characters in Castlevania: Nocturne showcases a broad spectrum of appeal, each with their unique charm and complexity.

10 Drolta Tzuentes

Image via Netflix

Drolta Tzuentes is a high-ranking follower of Erzsebet Báthory who boasts an interesting origin as a priestess of Sekhmet, the Egyptian god of war and vengeance. Her extraordinary combat skills and demonic abilities, including the power to sprout wings and take flight, set her apart.

RELATED: The Best Animated Shows of the 21st Century, Ranked According to IMDb

Drolta's unwavering loyalty to Erzsebet and her role in uniting vampire followers instill fear among the people of Machecoul. But despite her striking appearance and complex personality, she’s very devoted to Erzsebet’s cause, making her one of the characters that audiences will find chilling and disturbing.

9 Erzsebet Báthory

Image via Netflix

Erzsebet Báthory is the overarching antagonist in Castlevania: Nocturne. Loosely inspired by the real-life Hungarian Countess Elizabeth Báthory, Erszebet shifts her focus from terrorizing Eastern Europe to conquering the whole world by starting at Machecoul.

Erzsebet's icy resolve and relentless pursuit of power draw viewers into her enigmatic character. Her cunning and sinister acts, which include keeping her victims alive until they’re fully drained of blood, demonstrate her cruelty. Because she casts a dark shadow over Castlevania: Nocturne, she’s a captivating villain that viewers will love to hate.

8 Abbot Emmanuel

Image via Netflix

Abbot Emmanuel is a religious figure who wields significant influence and manipulation over the people of Machecoul. He's portrayed as a symbol of authority within the church during the tumultuous French Revolution. While he might not be physically powerful, he can conjure night demons using a mystical machine from hell.

The Abbot has aligned himself with the vampire Messiah for greedy and personal reasons. His cunning manipulation and exploitation of religion in pursuit of his personal interests make him a compelling antagonist that viewers will love to hate. But despite that, it is shown that the Abbot cares for Tera Renard and Maria Renard, whom he considers his family.

7 Olrox

Image via Netflix

One of the first characters to be introduced in Castlevania: Nocturne is Olrox, an Aztec vampire who is out for revenge. He initially kills Julia Belmont, the mother of Richter Belmont Olrox, as an act of revenge for killing his lover. It is shown that he’s one of the most powerful vampires in the show, as he can transform into an otherworldly winged serpent.

RELATED: The Best Vampire-Themed Anime Movies and Shows, Ranked

But despite his actions, fans of the show might find Olrox's character to be enigmatic and intriguing. He doesn’t fully support the vampire Messiah, which is why he helps the Richter and the group destroy the Abbot’s machine. While he may be a vampire, he shows his humanity with his fondness for Mizrak and disagreeing with the vampire Messiah’s tyrannic ways.

6 Mizrak

Image via Netflix

Mizrak is a trusted warrior of the church and a key member of the Knights of Saint John. Mizrak is deeply rooted in his beliefs and faith. That’s why even though he’s loyal to the Abbot, he still chooses to fight him after the latter aligns himself with the vampire Messiah.

Mizrak’s unshakable faith and commitment to his beliefs make him one of the few characters in the show with a moral compass. Apart from his courage in the face of danger and his dedication to protecting humanity, viewers are also endeared with Mizrak due to his intriguing and enigmatic relationship with the vampire Olrox.

5 Edouard

Image via Netflix

Born a free man in Haiti, Edouard is a friend that Annette makes after she escapes the hands of her cruel master. Before suffering at the hands of the vampires and turning into a night creature, Edouard was an opera singer who saved Annette ⁠– later becoming her partner in the fight against vampires and the protection of escaped slaves.

Despite his tragic transformation into a night creature, his allegiance to Annette remains steadfast. Viewers are drawn to his selfless act of saving Annette from deadly monsters. His character development and the sacrifices he makes resonate with viewers, making him a beloved character in the vampire TV show Castlevania: Nocturne.

4 Tera Renard

Image via Netflix

Tera Renard is a speaker with incredible magical abilities whose past is deeply entangled with Erszebet. Hailing from Russia, Tera narrowly escaped the brutality of the vampire Messiah after her sister and fellow villagers were taken captive by Erzsebet.

RELATED: Vampire Romance Movies That Are Better Love Stories Than 'Twilight'

Tera is defined by her resilience and determination. Despite her traumatic past, she faces the minions of the vampire Messiah head-on as she wants the best for humanity. It will be interesting to see if Tera still retains her human qualities after being transformed into a vampire.

3 Richter Belmont

Image via Netflix

Representing the current Belmont lineage in Castlevania: Nocturne is Richter Belmont. Because she is a direct descendant of the courageous vampire hunter Trevor Belmont and formidable speaker Sypha Belnades, Richter is blessed with incredible physical prowess and powerful magical abilities.

Richter's journey is intertwined with the legacy of his family and his desire to avenge his mother. Though he might seem boastful and cocky, Richter is prone to becoming vulnerable, especially after he faces his mother’s killer again. Richter's courage in confronting powerful vampires like Drolta and Olrox makes him admirable to fans of the show.

2 Annette

Image via Netflix

Annette’s origin story is quite tragic. When she was a child, her mother was murdered by their vampire plantation owner after being found out as a witch. Thankfully, she was able to escape and exact revenge on her former master after honing her powers that gave her control over earth and metal.

Viewers find Annette to be a beguiling character as she transforms from a helpless victim to a powerful sorceress. Her sheer power, intelligence, and determination have allowed her to face and overcome terrifying vampires. She’s a source of inspiration for viewers due to her resilience and empowerment.

1 Maria Renard

Image via Netflix

Maria Renard shines as a beacon of light in the cold world of the vampire-themed show. She shares a remarkable lineage with her mother and her connection to the Speaker bloodline. But besides having extraordinary magical abilities, Maria is also very outspoken and committed to the cause, which is to bring down the cruel aristocratic vampires.

Just like Annette, Maria’s compassionate and idealistic personality has inspired other revolutionaries with her speeches and actions. Her ability to fend for herself in dire situations also showcases her resilience and independence. That’s why it’s not surprising that many viewers are drawn to her warm and nurturing character.

NEXT: The Best Horror-Comedy Animated TV Series of the 21st Century (So Far)