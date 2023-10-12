Netflix’s Castlevania: Nocturne is an exciting new addition to the franchise. Setting its stage amid the tumultuous backdrop of the French Revolution, Castlevania: Nocturne thrusts viewers into a world where the oppressed proletariat rises against the oppressive reign of both the church and aristocratic vampires. It's a vampire saga that’ll surely satisfy those who loved its predecessor.

What truly makes Castlevania: Nocturne bewitching is the introduction of new characters who are bound to capture the hearts of audiences. From god-like vampires wielding unimaginable powers to deeply scarred vampire hunters with traumatic pasts, the central characters of Castlevania: Nocturne vary in strength and abilities.

10 Edouard

Edouard, born a free man in Haiti, may not possess innate supernatural powers like some other characters in Castlevania: Nocturne, but his strength lies in his bravery and loyalty. He was once an opera singer who, after saving Annette, became her partner in the fight against vampires and the protection of escaped slaves.

While he meets a tragic end at the hands of vampires and turns into a night creature, his loyalty to Annette is unwavering as he unhesitantly saves her from other deadly creatures. Viewers are yet to learn of Edouard’s full abilities as a night creature, but his devotion makes him a key figure in the show.

9 Mizrak

Mizrak is a key member of the “Knights of Saint John” and a trusted warrior of the church. Despite his fierce loyalty to the Abbot, Mizrak is more loyal to his belief. That’s why he didn’t waver when it comes to helping Richter and the others in fighting against Drolta and the other vampires.

Mizrak is a very skilled fighter as he appears to be the right-hand man of the Abbot. While viewers have yet to see the full extent of his capabilities, his valiant presence, as well as his endearing and intriguing vampire relationship with the Aztec blood-sucker Olrox, make him a character to watch.

8 Abbot Emmanuel

Abbot Emmanuel's power lies not in physical strength but in his influence and manipulation. As a religious figure, he holds sway over the beliefs and actions of others. He uses his position to serve his own interests, making him one of the primary enemies of the resistors.

Emmanuel's notable connection to religion and the revolution adds depth to his character. While he may not possess supernatural abilities, he has been able to churn our night creatures with his machine from hell. He has full control over his terrifying night creatures, which he then uses to make a deal with the vampire Messiah.

7 Tera Renard

Tera Renard is a speaker with incredible magical abilities that make her a powerful force in Castlevania: Nocturne. As the sole Russian Speaker who escaped her homeland with the threat of Erzsabet Bathory at her back, Tera has firsthand experience of how brutal and cruel the vampire Messiah is.

Tera's spells and magical support play a crucial role in guiding the other resistors. Her transformation into a vampire hints at a potential evolution of her powers in the series, so that’s something that fans should look forward to in the future of the show.

6 Maria Renard

Maria Renard is Richter Belmont’s cousin. Just like her mother, Maria possesses remarkable magical abilities and a strong connection to animals. Her origins as a Speaker and her lineage make her a unique character in Castlevania: Nocturne.

Maria's power to summon and command magical animals to fight against vampires sets her apart. Her idealistic and inspirational speeches to revolutionaries also showcase her devotion to her cause. Maria’s ability to fend for herself in the direst of circumstances adds to her mystique and power.

5 Annette

One of the reasons why Castlevania: Nocturne is a great vampire TV show is its diverse cast which includes Annette. Hailing from a French vampire-occupied Haiti, Annette goes to France with her partner Edouard in order to prevent the vampire Messiah from taking over the world. Unlike a Speaker's magical summons and abilities, Annette wields control over earth and metal, allowing her to wield twin swords with remarkable skill or suture wounds with ease.

Annette's standout moment arrives when she escapes her enslavement in Haiti. With her sheer power and cunning, Annette overcomes her vampire masters. Her transformation from a helpless victim to an indomitable sorceress marks her as one of the series' strongest characters.

4 Drolta Tzuentes

Drolta Tzuentes is the right-hand woman of the Vampire Messiah. She emerges as one of the most visually striking and powerful characters in Castlevania: Nocturne with her origin as a priestess of Sekhmet, the Egyptian god of war and vengeance.

Apart from her extraordinary combat skills and demonic abilities, Drolta can grow wings and fly, making her a figure to be reckoned with on the battlefield. With Drolta’s unwavering devotion to Erzsabet Bathory and her role in uniting vampire followers, she’s sown fear in the hearts of the people of Machecoul.

3 Richter Belmont

Richter Belmont is the last of the Belmont lineage in Castlevania: Nocturne. As a child, Richter has been training to use a combination of his physical power and magical abilities, which has been passed down to him by his ancestors, the vampire hunter Trevor Belmont and the speaker Sypha Belnades.

After seeing his mother perish at the hands of Olrox, Richter has primarily focused on honing his physical abilities. But after a close encounter with powerful vampires, Richter taps into his magical abilities, allowing him to imbue his whip with a powerful blue flame. This makes him a compelling character who can go toe-to-toe with powerful vampires like Drolta.

2 Olrox

Olrox is a reimagined character from the game Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. The powerful vampire is introduced as a key villain in the show after he metamorphoses into the winged serpent Aztec god Quetzalcoatl in order to kill Julia Belmont in an act of revenge.

Olrox's initial act of killing Richter Belmont's mother, Julia Belmont, sets the tone for his ruthlessness and cunningness. But despite this, he seems to have an unwavering commitment to his ideals and his extensive knowledge of vampire history and oppression. Richter Belmont will have to train more and get his magical and physical abilities in sync, if he wants to defeat Olrox and avenge his mother.

1 Erzsebet Báthory

Based on the real-life serial killer who is reported to bathe in the blood of her victims, Erzsebet Báthory is the big bad in Castlevania: Nocturne. Tired of terrorizing Eastern Europe, Erzsebet decides to take over the rest of Europe by starting in Machecoul.

Eszebet’s power transcends that of a typical vampire. Erzsebet's promise to eat the sun and her connection to the Lioness, Sekhmet, elevate her to a level of power that surpasses traditional vampire abilities. She drank the blood of Sekhmet, a goddess, granting her unparalleled strength. Her regal and menacing presence, coupled with her godly powers, makes her a central antagonist worthy of being compared to Dracula.

