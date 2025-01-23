Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2.Castlevania: Nocturne's second season launches straight into the building confrontation, continuing the story of Erzsebet Báthory's (Franka Potente) growing power, Alucard's (Richard Dormer) arrival, and Richter (Edward Bluemel), Annette (Thuso Mbedu), and Maria's (Pixie Davies) efforts to stop her. Yet, a few elements not from Season 1 play a role in the story, and the most mysterious addition is the silent and frightening Mephistopheles. In truth, the shadowy figure does little in the plot, but he contributes a level of creepiness to every scene he is in. Always appearing near death, Mephistopheles has many names. While Olrox (Zahn McClarnon), who sees him the most, refers to him as Old Man Coyote, Mizrak (Aaron Neil) calls him a devil, but whatever he is called, he seems dangerous.

With a connection to death and dark magic, Old Man Coyote catches Orlox's attention, and the vampire tries to banish him. Yet with the figure appearing in the final minutes of Season 2, that proves unsuccessful. Castlevania: Nocturne may have kept the villainous figure and his goals ambiguous for now, but the names used provide clues about what he may want in the series. As of now, Mephistopheles is positioned as a powerful threat, and if the show gets renewed, there will certainly be more to learn about it.

'Castlevania: Nocturne' Sets Old Man Coyote Up To Be a Villain