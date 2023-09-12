castlevania nocturne poster

The Big Picture Fans of the Castlevania series are eagerly anticipating the release of the new animated series Castlevania: Nocturne on Netflix.

The series follows Richter Belmont, the last descendant of the Belmont clan, as he battles a Vampire Messiah who wants to rule over humanity.

Castlevania: Nocturne promises a thrilling premise, stunning animation, and a rich lore that will keep fans glued to their seats.

Fans are counting down the days for Netflix’s animated masterpiece Castlevania: Nocturne. The upcoming series has all eyes on it and the bar is set quite high given the massive success of its predecessor. To hype the audience up, the streamer released a new poster featuring Richter Belmont (voiced by Edward Bluemel), the last descendant of the Belmont clan. He stares right into our soul with his big blue eyes and has a battle-ready expression. The poster simply teases the fans with the tagline “The rise of Richter Belmont,” without giving away much.

What to Expect From ‘Castlevania: Nocturne'

While most of the plot details are tightly under wraps, the previously released trailer sees the rise of a Vampire Messiah, who threatens to devour the sun and plunge the world into an endless night to rule over humanity. This gives rise to the only person who can stop her, the fabled vampire hunter Richter Belmont. Although he’ll not be alone on this adventure, as he’s accompanied by fellow hunter Maria Renard and sorceress Annette. The Vampire Messiah uses the upheaval in the country due to the revolution to rise to power and enlist new followers. Now it’s up to Richter and his friends to stop the evil from spreading before it is too late. With a thrilling premise, slick animation, and rich lore Castlevania: Nocturne presents all the right reasons for fans to be glued to their seats and go on another adventure.

The series cast Bluemel as Richter Belmont, Pixie Davies as Maria Renard, a young revolutionary during the French Revolution, Thuso Mbedu as Annette, a young sorceress, Nastassja Kinski as Tera, Sydney James Harcourt as Edouard, Zahn McClarnon as Olrox and Franka Potente as Erzsebet Báthory, a vampire queen. Further rounding off the Nocturne's cast are Sharon D. Clarke, Richard Dormer, Iain Glen, Aaron Neil, and Sophie Skelton.

Image via Netflix

Castlevania: Nocturne is set to drop on Netflix on September 28. You can check out the new poster below: