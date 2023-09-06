The Big Picture Richter and Maria, the main characters of Castlevania: Nocturne, are depicted as important historical figures leading the resistance in the French Revolution in a new poster.

The poster showcases the hand-drawn aesthetic of Castlevania: Nocturne, giving an artistic feel to the characters and emphasizing their role as the guiding stars of the revolution.

In this new series, Richter and Maria face a dangerous threat from a vampire Messiah who aims to plunge the world into eternal darkness, and they become the greatest obstacles in her path to enslaving humanity.

"Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité" is the motto for Richter Belmont (Edward Bluemel) and Maria Renard (Pixie Davies) in Netflix's upcoming Castlevania: Nocturne. Following years after Trevor Belmont and company defeated Dracula and Death itself to free the world from the threats of Hell, the new series takes place during the French Revolution in which the resistance is fighting an uphill battle against an oppressive aristocracy that has joined forces with creatures of the night. Facing a threat that could bring not just France, but the world to its knees, Richter and Maria choose to fight, using their abilities to lead the people toward victory. A gorgeous new poster highlights their roles as figureheads for the people to follow amid such a tumultuous time.

The poster highlights the detailed hand-drawn aesthetic of Nocturne, giving Maria and Richter the feel of important historical figures chronicled by an artist from the past. A star shines above the two young vampire hunters, emphasizing them as the Northern Stars of the Revolution with the power to change the course of the fight. With his whip at the ready, Richter is ready to take up the mantle of the Belmont clan and accept his role as a protector of humanity from the forces of the night as Maria stretches out her hand to guide the people forward.

Though Castlevania: Nocturne is loosely based on the two games Richter and Maria appeared most prominently in, Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood, there's no Dracula or Alucard to be spotted here as a new and arguably more dangerous threat takes shape. The two will clash with the prophesied Vampire Messiah, a being who wishes to plunge the world into eternal darkness by devouring the sun. By exploiting the greed of the aristocracy, she has powerful human allies on her side alongside her many vampiric forces to drain the resistance of its blood and crush it beneath her feet. Maria with her magic and Richter with a holy whip and a lineage of vampire-killing behind him will be her greatest roadblocks to enslaving all of humanity.

Image via Netflix

Powerhouse Animation Studios Continues Its Excellent Work With 'Castlevania: Nocturne'

Animating the hauntingly beautiful world of Nocturne is once again Powerhouse Animation Studios who continue to be an unsung hero in the animation space. The studio is blazing a trail for the future of adult animation, not only creating excellent series based on legacy properties like the original Castlevania series and Masters of the Universe: Revelation but also doing it with a unionized workforce. After Castlevania: Nocturne, their work will next be seen in Masters of the Universe: Revolution which will arrive on Netflix in 2024.

Bluemel and Davies are joined in Castlevania: Nocturne by Thusa Mbedu, Sydney James Harcourt, Sharon D. Clarke, Richard Dormer, Iain Glen, Elarica Johnson, Nastassja Kinski, Zahn McClarnon, Aaron Neil, Franka Potente, and Sophie Skelton. Showrunner Kevin Kolde will take the reins from Warren Ellis and work alongside series writer and creator Clive Bradley while Sam Deats and Adam Deats direct.

Castlevania: Nocturne premieres on Netflix on September 28. Check out the new poster below.