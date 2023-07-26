The Big Picture Netflix's Castlevania: Nocturne is a highly anticipated animated spinoff set during the French Revolution, following Richter Belmont as he fights evil forces with his iconic whip.

The original series was praised for its visuals, animation, action, and themes, so the bar is set high for Nocturne.

Showrunner Kevin Kolde and writer Clive Bradley bring their expertise to Nocturne, and the cast includes Sophie Skelton and possibly the return of Richard Armitage and Alejandra Reynoso. The series premieres on September 28.

Before The Last of Us emerged as the best adaptation of a video game, Netflix’s Castlevania held that spot and was a massive hit among fans. To build upon the success of the anime series after its conclusion the streamer was quick to announce a new animated spinoff, Castlevania: Nocturne to fans' delight. Over two years since the original announcement, the streamer is finally ready to give fans a glimpse into the action-filled franchise.

While most plot details are kept tightly under wraps, it is understood that the upcoming series will be set in 1792, during the French Revolution, and will follow Richter Belmont, who will rise to whip down the evil forces. Now Netflix has revealed the first poster long with the release date for the series, the image sees Richter with his back towards us with his iconic whip in hand looking towards a snowy landscape.

What to Expect from Castlevania: Nocturne?

The original series created by Warren Ellis ran for four wholesome seasons and followed the trio of Trevor Belmont, Sypha and Alucard, as they protected Wallachia from Dracula and his minions. The series was based on Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse, a Konami video game series which is highly popular among gamers. Along with garnering fans’ love, Castlevania was critically acclaimed for its visuals, animation, action pieces, voice acting, and themes.

So, the bar for Nocturne is set pretty high. While the poster inspires a similar intrigue as its predecessor. A previously released teaser featured Belmont lost in his thoughts as mysterious voices in the background try to turn him over to their side. While there’s no confirmation of the voice cast of the series, director Samuel Deats previously teased Maria Renard, a teenage vampire hunter, who will be accompanying Richter on his quest as the second protagonist.

Castlevania: Nocturne is showrun by Kevin Kolde, who developed the original series, while the sequel series is written by English screenwriter Clive Bradley, who has credits like Trapped, Crossing Lines, and Waking the Dead among others that makes him a great fit for Nocturne. As for the cast members Outlander fame Sophie Skelton will play Julia Belmont in Episode 1, a character currently shrouded in mystery. Fans also expect to see Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades in flashback, hence there’s a chance Richard Armitage and Alejandra Reynoso might reprise their roles from the original series.

Castlevania: Nocturne premieres September 28 on Netflix. You can check out the new image below: