As Castlevania: Nocturne returns for a second season, the spinoff has some interesting plotlines to pick up. After Castlevania introduced the world, this spin-off follows events several generations later, following Richter Belmont (Edward Bluemel). With many characters with dark pasts, the story introduces the threat of the vampire’s so-called Messiah in an intense story. Season 2 is set up for even more action as a familiar face returns for the cliffhanger ending.

The Past Haunts Richter in ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’

The series begins with young Richter in Boston, as his mother, Julia Belmont (Sophie Skelton), plans to send him to France. However, the vampire Olrox (Zahn McClarnon) attacks Julia for revenge after she kills a vampire he loves. Olrox turns into a monstrous creature and kills Juila despite Ritcher’s attempt to use his magic to save her. It is traumatizing for Richter as Olrox promises to one day kill the boy, too, and afterward, Richter loses touch with his magical abilities.

The main story is set nine years later in France, where Richter lives with Tera (Nastassja Kinski) and her daughter Maria (Pixie Davies), who have their own magical abilities. Maria is passionate about the ongoing French Revolution, but she and Richter spend more time-fighting vampires. With increased vampire activity, they hear news of the coming of their Messiah. Despite his anti-revolution beliefs, they share this information with the Abbot (Richard Dormer), who doubts them. Elsewhere in France, Olrox arrives to speak to the Messiah, creating the threat that Richter’s past will catch up to him.

The Biggest Enemy Is the Vampire Messiah

When Richter, Maria, and Tera are attacked by the night creatures that the vampires have made through necromancy, two new allies arrive to help. Annette (Thuso Mbedu) and Eodard (Sydney James Harcourt) are looking to fight the vampire Messiah. Annette and Eodard have their own backstory, as Annette was enslaved by vampiric colonizers who killed her mother. However, her magical ability to control rock and metal as a descendant of the African god of war allowed her to escape. She met Eodard, an opera singer using his career to help hide runaways like Annette. He introduced her to a group of like-minded people mobilizing a resistance, including a High Priestess who taught Annette about her powers. With this group, Annette and Eodard killed the enslavers, but Annette didn’t get to kill Vaublanc (Alastair Duncan), who killed her mother. Afterward, the priestess’s visions of the Messiah sent Annette and Eodard to hunt down the vampire.

They carry a warning about this mysterious vampire and her goal. While vampires have always been subject to deals made with the aristocracy, this Messiah promises to raise vampires into their own power. Annette and Eodard reveal that the Messiah’s name is Erzsebet Báthory (Franka Potente), which Tera recognizes. Erzsebet once attacked her home in Russia, taking Tera’s sister captive and torturing her. Tera tried to save her sister, but it was too late. She killed the vampire that her sister had become and fled Russia. This history gives Tera more cause to fear what is coming and proves the horrors that Erzsebet is willing to commit.

The Enemies Become More Personal for ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’s Heroes

With the news of Erzsebet Báthory, Richter, Maria, Annette, and Eodard investigate the gathering vampires, but when they see a night creature leaving with a pile of corpses, they plan to follow it. They recognize that these corpses will go to a forge master who can turn them into more night creatures and hope to identify the forge master. But things fall apart when Annette sees Vaublanc. Wanting revenge, she abandons the plan and gets the group caught. They fight for their lives, but Eodard is killed before they can flee. His body joins the others, and he is made into a night creature by being sent through a machine as the Abbot does his forge master work. Annette believes Eodard to be dead and blames herself for it, until during a night creature attack, she recognizes him. Even as a night creature, Eodard saves Annette. Though he is transformed, he is still aware, and his singing brings relief to the other night creatures.

Wanting to help Eodard, Annette suggests using her powers to crush their enemy inside the church where they are hiding. But Tera reveals her knowledge of a secret way into the church through an underground passage. In the church, they must fight Drolta (Elarica Johnson), Erzsebet's messenger, and the other vampires the Abbot is showing around. Annette reaches Eodard and apologizes, but Eodard hides from her. During this fight, Richter comes face to face with his mother’s killer for the first time in years before the heroes must flee again.

Olrox Doubts Erzsebet Despite Her God-like Powers

While Richter hates Olrox, he is not wholly evil. He confronts his human lover, Mizrak (Aaron Neil), about the situation. As one of the Abbot’s allies, Mizrak is also assisting Erzsebet, but he reveals that the Abbot plans to turn on the Messiah, using his army to destroy her, but the idea is too foolish to calm Olrox’s mind.

Later, Olrox meets with Drolta while Annette eavesdrops despite her promise not to act without her friends. Olrox admits to not being a believer in Erzsebet’s plan, but Drolta urges him to join her cause. Annette learns even more by trapping Vaublanc in a cage made of crucifixes, getting him to tell her that the Messiah is more than a vampire because she drank the blood of the Egyptian goddess Sekhmet. Then Annette leaves him to die.

Richter Recovers his Powers and Finds his Family

Shaken from seeing Olrox, Richter goes off by himself and meets an old man who turns out to be his grandfather, Juste Belmont (Iain Glen). Juste has been keeping an eye on Richter, but only from a distance. Much like Richter, Juste blames himself for the tragedies his loved ones experienced. Juste lost his wife and best friend to a vampire called Ruthven and also lost control of his powers. The two newly reunited Belmonts are ambushed by vampires, who taunt Richter by threatening Maria and Tera. These words awaken his latent powers, which he uses to kill the vampires. With his magic back, Richter is better equipped for the fight ahead.

Both Sides Have a Plan in ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’

After their most recent fight, the Abbot comes to Tera and Maria, asking them to stop and revealing that he is Maria’s father. As the heroes regroup, Olrox shows up, revealing that the Abbot makes night creatures with a machine that must be destroyed. Despite their past, Olrox insists Richter must trust him to defeat Erezbet. Olrox gives them a book about the machine that reveals the only way to deal with the machine is to send it back to hell, and fortunately, Tera believes she can open a portal for Annette to push it through.

However, Erzsebet has her own plan. Confident in her victory, she already plans to have Olrox guide her in taking over America. Also, having learned that Maria is the Abbot’s daughter, she asks him to sacrifice the girl to prove his loyalty. When Maria comes to warn the Abbot about the heroes’ plan, she is captured for the sacrifice, but Mizrak warns the heroes, and they alter their plan.

‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ Season 1 Ends With a Dramatic Confrontation