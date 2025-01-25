Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Castlevania: Nocturne.With an epic battle between the forces of good and evil, the return of beloved characters, and the introduction of new threats, there is a lot going on in Castlevania: Nocturne's second season, but between the dramatic moments, there are several emotional storylines. Olrox (Zahn McClarnon) and Mizrak (Aaron Neil) deal with relationship issues, Maria (Pixie Davies) reacts to her mother becoming a vampire, and Richter (Edward Bluemel) and Annette (Thuso Mbedu) realize they have feelings for each other. But one of the most emotional stories quietly went to the jaded Juste Belmont (Iain Glen). When the character was introduced in Season 1, he was a grumpy old man who couldn't use his magic and was too closed off to be there for his orphaned grandson. However, by the end of Season 2, Juste has changed by coming to terms with his past and making personal connections.

Despite carrying the Belmont name, initially, Juste didn't have a major role. He is not an active part of the fight against Erzsebet Báthory (Franka Potente), having removed himself from the world while mourning for his wife. In Season 2, Juste is largely an aid in Maria's much more dramatic storyline, but he shows important character development as well. Not only does he regain his magic and accept the tragedies of his past, but the once-lonely man who blames himself for the death of his loved ones finds a new connection as a father figure to Maria.

'Castlevania: Nocturne' Season 2 Gives Juste a New Family