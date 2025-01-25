Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2.The Castlevania franchise might revolve around the Belmont family's exploits throughout the generations, but Netflix's adaptation of the long-running video game series wouldn't be nearly as compelling without its ensemble cast. Maria Renard (Pixie Davies), the adopted sister of Castlevania: Nocturne protagonist Richter Belmont (Edward Bluemel), has one of the most engaging and complex arcs as Season 2 mercilessly shifts her from an idealistic, fiery teenage revolutionary into a grieving daughter fueled by vengeance, who viscerally experiences the self-destructive danger of indulging those negative emotions. By the season’s end, Maria learns to overcome her darker instincts and gains a deeper understanding of her unique magic along the way. However, Season 2's finale indicates that her anger and the poisonous temptations associated with it haven't been fully dispensed with. Combined with the untapped potential inherent to her rare abilities, Maria's future offers even more tantalizing storytelling possibilities. In other words, if Nocturne leaves Maria's arc on that cliffhanger, we're going to have some stern — but still loving — words.

'Castlevania: Nocturne' Season 2 Puts Maria on a Complex Moral Path