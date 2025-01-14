The world of Castlevania is ready to rear its impressively animated, blood-soaked head yet again, with Castlevania: Nocturne's long-awaited second outing right around the corner. Based on the video game series of the same name, the first season of this hit series was a major success for Netflix, with critics gushing over the art style and immersive story, leaving a second season as a matter of "when" and not "if". Well, that "when" has now been answered, and the answer is edging ever closer. So, with that in mind, here's a look at exactly where you can watch Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2.

When is 'Castlevania: Nocturne' Season 2 Released?

Image via Netflix

Officially, you can catch the premiere of this record-breaking series' second outing on Thursday, January 16, 2025. This date marks an exciting one for television fans, with the return of Castlevania: Nocturne coinciding with the return of Harley Quinn to Max, XO, Kitty Season 2 making its bow on Netflix, and both Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU returning for more procedural antics on NBC.

Where Can You Stream 'Castlevania: Nocturne' Season 2?

Image via Netflix

As is expected, Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 will be available to watch on Netflix, joining a long list of other exciting content already on the platform. For fans of binge-viewing, you're in luck, as all eight episodes are expected to land on Netflix at the same time. You can catch all episodes of Season 1 right now on the streamer.

For those without a subscription who will need one to see the ongoing war against the Vampire Messiah, here's a handy breakdown of what offers are available:

Plans Features Subscription Costs Standard With Ads 1080p Resolution

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Ad breaks $6.99 per month Standard (Ad-Free) Access to Netflix's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Full HD 1080p streaming

Ability to download up to thirty select titles

No Ads $15.49 per month Premium Access to Netflix's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

4k + HDR streaming

Ability to download up to thirty select titles

No Ads $22.99 per month

Can You Stream 'Castlevania: Nocturne' Season 2 Without Netflix?

Image via Netflix

Sadly, all episodes of Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 will be exclusive to Netflix, meaning no other platform will give you access to the thrills and spills of the French Revolution. However, if you're someone who likes your media physical, given Season 1 received the DVD and Blu-ray treatment, the same can be expected of Season 2. When this might happen is anyone's guess, so stay tuned to Collider for more updates. For now, you can order Castlevania: Nocturne Season 1 on Blu-ray on Amazon.

Watch the 'Castlevania: Nocturne' Season 2 Trailer

Following the release of some first-look images, a tense first trailer for Season 2 was officially released on December 10, 2024, and is available to watch above. This trailer gives fans plenty of insight into the upcoming second outing, perhaps most excitingly showcasing James Callis' Alucard in all his main character glory following a beloved guest appearance in Season 1. With the first outing receiving an impressive 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes, expectations are high for the second season to replicate that, with this first trailer suggesting that the gorgeous, bloody animation style and intense story at its core are back in full force.

On January 13, 2025, the latest and most thorough trailer for the second season was officially released and is available to watch above. The Lady of Slaughter's rampage looks set to bring fear across the world, with a race against time to stop her in her tracks thrusting Season 2 straight into the thick of the action. This, plus the rest of what promises to be a fast-paced and furious second season, will be helmed by Powerhouse Animation and their incredible crew behind the scenes, with the return of most of the names that made the first outing a success perhaps the best thing Castlevania: Nocturne has done between seasons. This includes the likes of series directors Samuel and Adam Deats, showrunners Clive Bradley and Kevin Kolde, and an impeccable voice cast that boasts the likes of the aforementioned Callis, Pixie Davies as Maria, Thuso Mbedu as Annette, Sydney James Harcourt as Edouard, Zahn McClarnon as Olrox, Nastassja Kinski as Tera, Iain Glen as Juste, Elarica Johnson as Drolta, Aaron Neil as Mizrak, Richard Dormer as The Abbott, and Franka Potente as Erzsebet.

Speaking about the second outing to Netflix, Kolde said, "Alucard is going to lead Richter and Annette to Paris to try and find the last element that would allow Erzsebet to achieve the full power of Sekhmet and become even more powerful than she was in Season 1," later adding, "I think Alucard has seen a lot of Belmonts during his time, but he finds a little bit of annoying joy with Richter." The return to Paris will also be joined by a foray into Egypt in the second season, with Bradley adding, "Alucard’s research into Sekhmet has taken him to an ancient Egyptian temple, and we were flown there a few times." An official, albeit short, synopsis for the second season reads:

"The legendary Alucard, Richter Belmont, and his band of vampire hunters are in a desperate race against time. Erzsebet Báthory, the near invincible Vampire Messiah, seeks to plunge the world into endless darkness."

What is the Episode Schedule For 'Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2?

Image via Netflix

Sadly, there's still plenty of information regarding this second outing we don't know, with Netflix keeping their 18th-century cards close to their chest. With that in mind, here's a look at the episode schedule for Season 2:

Episode: Title: Release Date: 1 TBC Thursday, January 16, 2025 2 TBC Thursday, January 16, 2025 3 TBC Thursday, January 16, 2025 4 TBC Thursday, January 16, 2025 5 TBC Thursday, January 16, 2025 6 TBC Thursday, January 16, 2025 7 TBC Thursday, January 16, 2025 8 TBC Thursday, January 16, 2025