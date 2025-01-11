Everyone’s favorite anime horror series, Castlevania: Nocturne, is returning to Netflix, following on from a spectacular first season that left viewers screaming for more dark fantasy. The record-breaking show is said to feature "the biggest, craziest Castlevania fight scene ever,” according to its co-showrunner Kevin Kolde. Over the past decade, Netflix has been steadily building an impressive anime library. From original hits like Blue Eye Samurai and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners to licensed classics like My Happy Marriage and Demon Slayer, there’s something for everyone.

If you grew up watching classics like Sailor Moon or Dragon Ball Z, or even the infamous Urotsukidoji: Legend of the Overfiend—chances are it’s bound to spark some serious nostalgia. And Castlevania fits right in. The first of its four seasons made serious waves as the first video game adaptation to earn a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s also among the top 22% of Netflix’s most-watched titles. While the original series technically wrapped up in 2021, its story is far from over thanks to Castlevania: Nocturne.

Season 2 of Castlevania: Nocturne dives deep into its gothic, "New Romantic" vibes, with some wild twists and turns along the way. Ready to catch up on all the drama? Here's everything you need to know.

The second season of Castlevania: Nocturne premieres on Thursday, January 16, 2025, picking up the story where the first season left off and taking us even deeper into its dark, folkloric world. The journey for Nocturne began back on April 16, 2021, when Deadline first broke the news that the show was in development. Reports teased that it would be set amid the chaos of the French Revolution, and it would include a new cast of characters, stepping away from the original Castlevania crew.

Fast forward to Netflix's 2022 Geeked Week, and fans finally learned the title. A year later, the official cast was revealed on July 27, 2023, paving the way for the first season’s debut on September 28, 2023. Now, about 16 months after its explosive premiere, Season 2 is just around the corner, hence it’s time to get excited.

Where Can You Watch 'Castlevania: Nocturne' Season 2?

Season 2 of Castlevania: Nocturne is heading to Netflix, and the best part? All eight episodes will drop at once. No weekly cliffhangers here, so you can binge the entire season in one sitting (as it was meant to be).

This season takes viewers deeper into the French countryside, moving between Machecoul and Paris, but it also shakes things up with a brand-new setting - Egypt. “Alucard’s research into Sekhmet has taken him to an ancient Egyptian temple, and we were flown there a few times,” creator and showrunner Clive Bradley teased in an interview with Tudum. A mix of gothic vibes and ancient mystique? Count us in.

Is There a 'Castlevania: Nocturne' Season 2 Trailer?

Last month, Netflix dropped the official trailer for Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2, and it’s everything fans could hope for. Clocking in at just over two minutes, the trailer picks up right where we left off, showing vampire hunter Richter Belmont and his crew still reeling from their showdown with the formidable Erzsebet Báthory in the Season 1 finale.

The biggest highlight is Alucard’s dramatic return. The half-vampire is back and ready to team up with Richter and the rest of the group to take on the looming forces of darkness. It’s a reunion fans have been waiting for, and the dynamic between Alucard and Richter already promises some entertaining moments.

The trailer also teases the jaw-dropping action and stunning animation we’ve come to expect from the series. One standout moment shows Alucard slicing a demon clean in half (yes, it’s as awesome as it sounds). Plus, there’s a bit of fun banter between Richter and Alucard, complete with a casual nod to Castlevania legend Trevor Belmont.

Who Stars in 'Castlevania: Nocturne' Season 2?