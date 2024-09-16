There’s brilliant news for the committed fans of Netflix's wildly successful anime series Castlevania: Nocturne, as its second season may arrive sooner than we expected. During Netflix Geeked Week, the teaser for the show was released, and it looks like we'll be getting more exciting action. Additionally, Netflix teased where the story would take our favorite character. Now joined by the legendary Alucard, Richter Belmont and his band of vampire hunters are in a desperate race against time. Erzsebet Báthory, the Vampire Messiah, who already seems invincible, seeks the full power of the goddess Sekhmet so she can plunge the world into endless darkness and terror.

Last month, the show's director, Sam Deats, took to social media to deliver an update for fans where he revealed that the development of Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2, was already in the final stages, less than a year after the upcoming season was announced.

"We're pushing hard through the very tail end of Castlevania: Nocturne season 2's animation, and the team could use a boost. What are some of your favorite moments of animation or anything at all you found visually captivating in the whole series (OG or Nocturne)?"

Who Else Appears in 'Castlevania: Nocturne'?

Created and written by Clive Bradley for Netflix, Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 will bring back a number of stars who appeared previously, starting with Edward Bluemel, who voiced Richter Belmont in Season 1. Others also expected to return are Nastassja Kinski as Tera, Sophie Skelton as Julia Belmont, Sydney James Harcourt as Edouard, Thuso Mbedu as Annette, Pixie Davis as Maria Renard, Zahn McClarnon as Olrox, and Franka Potente as Erzsebet Báthory (The Vampire Messiah).

But what can fans expect from Season 2? Well, in preparation for the new season, producer Kevin Kolde, alongside directors Sam and Adam Deats, had a chat with Collider’s Robert Taylor, teasing what characters would be the center of attention.

“We talk about Dracula a lot. But I think Dracula is one of those things that you talk about a lot because, if you’re going to do it, you’ve got to do it right. His story ended in such a satisfying way. If we were going to go beyond that, it would need super thoughtful care. So, I don’t know. We’ll focus on Alucard and Juste, and continue to have Dracula chats.”

Stay tuned to Collider for further details on Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 when it returns in January 2025.

Castlevania: Nocturne 5 10 Richter Belmont, a descendant of the legendary vampire-hunting family, takes center stage as he confronts a resurgence of nightmarish creatures threatening humanity. Set in a richly detailed gothic universe, the series follows Richter's journey as he hones his combat skills, discovers hidden truths about his lineage, and allies with other hunters. Each episode weaves together thrilling battles and deep lore, showcasing the relentless fight against the sinister forces that lurk in the shadows. Release Date September 28, 2023 Cast Zahn McClarnon , Sophie Skelton , Edward Bluemel , Nastassja Kinski Main Genre Animation Seasons 1

