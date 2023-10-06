The Big Picture Castlevania: Nocturne has been renewed for a second season after its debut success, continuing the adventures of Richter Belmont and his fight against the Vampire Messiah.

Season 2 will see Richter and his allies trying to restore the sun and defeat the all-powerful vampire Erzsebet who has attained godlike status.

The spinoff series has received mostly positive reviews and creators Clive Bradley and Kevin Kolde have plans for future seasons, promising more action and refreshed character designs.

It is by Netflix's hand that Castlevania: Nocturne is once again given flesh. After breaking into the streamer's Top 10 chart with its first season's debut, the hit animated video game adaptation has been renewed for a second season. The announcement came with a short teaser hinting at the adventures to come for Richter Belmont and company as they continue their fight against the Vampire Messiah.

Nocturne picks up 300 years after the original Castlevania, leaving Trevor and Sypha behind to follow Richter as he comes into his own as the last member of the legendary Belmont clan. As the French Revolution unfolds around them, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy forges an unholy alliance with the Vampire Messiah Erzsebet Báthory, a being prophesied to devour the sun and bring eternal night and suffering upon the people. Richter and Maria Renard's fight for the resistance changes forever when the sorceress Annette arrives from the Caribbean seeking out the vampire hunter to lead the charge against the blood-sucking beasts to save not only the people of France but the entire world.

Season 1 ended on a major cliffhanger as Richter and his allies were on the verge of total defeat at the hands of Erzsebet. Having failed to stop the Vampire Messiah from blocking out the sun, the group nearly met their end at the hands of attacking vampires when a familiar face came to the rescue. James Callis made his grand return as Alucard, now sporting an appearance closer to that of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and ready to help the latest Belmont save the day. The Season 2 teaser features the son of Dracula prominently as he, Richter, and Maria finally link up as they do in the game, albeit against a different foe. When the series returns, they'll have to restore the sun and find a way to damage the all-powerful vampire who has transcended to the status of godhood.

'Castlevania: Nocturne' Has More Tales to Tell

Leading Nocturne is creator Clive Bradley and writer Kevin Kolde, both of whom share showrunning duties. Their hopes seem to be to carry the spinoff for quite a few more seasons as hinted during an interview with Collider's Robert Taylor where Kolde discussed other characters that could show up as the series progresses. "Thanks to all of the Castlevania fans old and new for the amazing response and support!" the pair said in a statement with the news of the renewal. "We are excited to be able to bring you more Castlevania: Nocturne and the next chapter in the rise of Richter Belmont."

Reviews for the spinoff have been largely positive so far, though they acknowledge the series is still trying to get its footing. Collider's Therese Lacson gave Nocturne a C, saying "Season 1 of Nocturne is largely setting the stage for more, but in spite of that, it's still giving just about everything we love about the franchise." Bradley and Kolde have no shortage of directions to take the series and, with a philosophy toward greater action variety and refreshed character designs, there's a lot of room for the series to grow.

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 will see the return of directors Sam Deats and Adam Deats as well as production companies Powerhouse Animation and Project 51 Productions. The cast for the series includes the returning Callis alongside Edward Bluemel as Richter, Thuso Mbedu as Annette, Pixie Davis as Maria, Natassja Kinski as Tera, Sophie Skelton as Julia Belmont, Zahn McClarnon as Olrox, Sydney James Harcourt as Edouard and Franka Potente as Erzsebet.

All episodes of Season 1 are streaming now. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Season 2 of Nocturne as it comes out.