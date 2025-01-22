Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2.The second season of Castlevania: Nocturne, the sequel to Netflix's original Castlevania series, concludes with its heroes successfully defeating Countess Erzsebet Báthory (Franka Potente), a self-proclaimed Vampire Messiah intent upon plunging the world into eternal darkness. To call the conflict a hard-won victory is an understatement, especially since Nocturne's protagonists couldn't have triumphed without special intervention. Thanks to Annette (Thuso Mbedu), the soul of Sekhmet (Nicola F. Delgado), the ancient goddess whose powers the tyrannical Erzsebet intends to inherit, returns to the mortal realm long enough to thwart Erzsebet. But why is Sekhmet such an integral part of Erzsebet's bloodthirsty plans?

Who Is Sekhmet in 'Castlevania: Nocturne'?

Image via Netflix

In both Castlevania: Nocturne’s universe and the Egyptian mythology upon which it's based, Sekhmet is the ancient "lioness" goddess of war, medicine, and justice, as well as the daughter of Ra, the Egyptian god of the sun. In Nocturne's case specifically, Sekhmet ruled the earth until humanity, in her own words, "found a way to betray their gods as much as they do each other." Upon her death, Sekhmet's soul separated into three distinct parts: her blood (the Ka), her heart (the Ba), and her conscious soul (the Akh). The latter exists in the astral plane, while the first two remain in the mortal realm.

As both a warrior deity and a "healing" champion of the vulnerable, Sekhmet follows the scales of justice by balancing violence with restraint and wisdom. When her devoted high priestess Drolta Tzuentes (Elarica Johnson) feeds Sekhmet's Ka and Ba souls to Erzsebet in an attempt to reincarnate Sekhmet back into the mortal realm, Erzsebet's lust for power upsets the cosmic scales. Frustrated by Drolta's betrayal, Erzsebet's penchant for cruelty, and the punishment awaiting her in the spiritual world if Erzsebet casts an eternal eclipse upon the earth, Sekhmet's consciousness (her Akh soul) uses Annette as a vessel to reach the mortal realm. Her influence in the fight that follows is limited, but the goddess weakens Erzsebet — and, later, Drolta — enough to regain all three of her souls. Once her Ka, Ba, and Akh are reunited, Sekhmet returns to the spiritual plane.

How Are Drolta and Sekhmet Connected in 'Castlevania: Nocturne'?