Vive la révolution, Castlevania: Nocturne fans! Season 2 is nearly upon us and, to hype viewers up, Netflix has debuted a new trailer and a set of images teasing the fight ahead for Richter Belmont and his allies. After a devastating finale left the team on the run away from the seemingly invincible Vampire Messiah, Erzsebet Báthory, the war is about to spread to Paris, where the Revolution looks to make its stand. Now with Alucard back at the Belmont family's side for the first time since the original Castlevania series ended and reflecting his appearance from Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, they're in a race against time to find any way to bring down the Lady of Slaughter before she can plunge the world into eternal darkness. The footage shows, however, that this will be a long, arduous, and emotionally trying journey for everyone.

Before the fight can truly begin, Alucard has to be brought up to speed. The Dhampir son of Dracula made a grand entrance to save Richter and company at the end of Season 1 and give them some hope at countering the Vampire Messiah, but he needs to know his enemy first. We then see flashes of Erzsebet preparing for battle, reviving her strongest soldier, Drolta, after Alucard cut her down. Things seem bleak as Richter, Maria, Annette, and the rest process their utter defeat, the Messiah's boundless strength, and the tragic sacrifice of Maria's mother Tera. Alucard remains confident they can pull off the seemingly impossible though, with not one, but two Belmonts at their side including Richter's ancestor Juste, not to mention a "revolutionary witch" in Maria. Everyone is gearing up for Ezsebet's march on Paris, with Alucard organizing the human soldiers for an all-out, desperate struggle.

Powerhouse Animation's stunning work on Season 1 was a strength of the series before, but the trailer hits jaw-dropping new heights when the battle begins. Nocturne's art conveys stunning clashes of magic that show off just how much the vampire-hunting revolutionaries have grown in strength and experience since they were last seen. There will be lots of brutal bloodshed with everyone joining what could be the final fight to save the world. Yet, this season will be just as much a test of the characters' hearts. Between confrontations with a now-vampiric Tera, the demonic Edouard, and other horrors, Season 2 threatens to send Richter and the rest to the brink of despair.

'Castlevania: Nocturne' Season 2 Brings Back Much of Its Killer Creative Team