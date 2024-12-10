It's an excellent day to be a Castlevania: Nocturne fan. Netflix unveiled today a trailer for the upcoming Season 2 of the spin-off series along with the release date. The excellent news is: we won't have to wait very long for the new episodes, as they debut on the platform on January 16, just a little over a month from now. The trailer provided a look into the new episodes and revealed a bit of what we can expect in terms of where the story is going.

The trailer for Castlevania: Nocturne doesn't beat around the bush and gives fans what they want. With a small and twisty guest appearance in Season 1, Alucard (voiced by James Callis) is now an integral part of the series, and he will team up with Richter Belmont (Edward Bluemel) and Annette (Thuso Mbedu) in order to fight a new horde of vampires. Not that they are very excited to do it: Season 1 was a bloodbath that took them by surprise and claimed the lives of some characters way too soon, but now they have no choice but to keep fighting.

Not that we didn't know this, but another exciting element that we can look forward in Season 2 of Castlevania: Nocturne is the series' signature look and their gorgeous-looking animation. The show's visuals and storytelling have earned it a near-perfect 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a lot of this was due to the perfect construction of the Vampire Messiah (Franka Potente) threat and even the use of music through one of the series' most tragic characters, Edouard (Sydney James Harcourt).

'Castlevania: Nocturne' Season 3 Still A Mystery

Even though fans are extremely excited for Castlevania: Nocturne's sophomore season, a series director has already provided a pretty daunting update about the future of the animated series. Back in October, Samuel Deats (who also directed episodes from the original series) took to Twitter/X to announce that production is going to be on hiatus until Season 2 premieres. This is likely because Netflix is waiting to see how audiences respond to the new episodes before ordering a third season. Because of that, Deats asked fans to "support s2 when it releases."

If the show does manage to go on, however, series co-showrunner Kevin Kolde told Collider that there are more characters aside from Alucard that return in the spin-off show. Kolde revealed they "talk about Dracula a lot," but also commented that they've "got to do it right" in order to not mess up the ending that the character already had in the flagship series.

Castlevania: Nocturne debuts on Netflix on January 16.