Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Castlevania: Nocturne.Castlevania: Nocturne's second season resolved much of the show's story. Beginning minutes after Season 1's conclusion the new episodes explore the heroes' next steps as Alucard (James Callis), Ritcher (Edward Bluemel), and Annette (Thuso Mbedu) look for a way to stop Erzsebet Báthory (Franka Potente) and Drolta (Elarica Johnson) from uniting Sekhmet's soul and Maria (Pixie Davies) faces the darkness within herself. Despite the epic battle that ends in victory for the heroes, there are some open-ended elements to the season finale as well. There is not yet confirmation of Castlevania: Nocturne getting a third season, but whether it is in a third season or a new spinoff, these cliffhangers demand further exploration.

Why Is Old Man Coyote Following Tera?

Perhaps the biggest mystery in the new season is the shadowy figure called Mephistopheles or, as Olrox (Zahn McClarnon) refers to him: Old Man Coyote. Throughout the season, Old Man Coyote appears several times, usually near the recently deceased, but in the end, the specter is towering behind Tera (Nastassja Kinski). After becoming a vampire, Tera leaves to be on her own, much to Maria's despair. She may be largely immortal as a vampire, but there are still plenty of dangers she could be involved in. Both mother and daughter had a dark story this season, and with Old Man Coyote standing over her, it seems Tera may be in for more. Old Man Coyote's intentions are as mysterious as the figure himself, setting up a new storyline for Tera.

Where Are the Creatures Maria Summons From?

Maria's powers get a substantial upgrade in Season 2, but there is still a lot unknown about them. Maria summons creatures from the Otherworlds, though there is little explanation about what that means, and as Season 2 proved, not all the creatures she calls on are light. As she works on her abilities, she describes feeling creatures on the other side of her portals that want to get out, but the origin of these beasts remains unexplored. Considering how significant Maria's abilities are in Season 2, they certainly deserve an explanation.

Has Maria Truly Put Her Anger Aside?

Maria's storyline shows a dark side to her nature, which brings out the extreme of her abilities. With the help of Juste Belmont (Iain Glen), she overcomes her anger to regain control of her now-expanded powers, but the end hints that Maria still has a trace of bitterness in her. Having chosen to stay in France, Maria watches the people who assisted the vampires be executed, angrily commenting that they deserve it. Maria's anger may be under control, but it is not gone, and with the impact her emotions have on her powers, that is a dangerous thing. As Maria continues to fight, both for political justice and against vampires, this anger is a constant threat that could go off at any time, setting up more for Maria's story.

Did Richter and Olrox Put Aside Their Animosity For Good?