There’s amazing news for ever-devoted fans of the successful Netflix anime Castlevania: Nocturne, as its second season may arrive sooner than we expected. According to the show’s director, Sam Deats, Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2, which is still in development, is already in the final stages, less than a year after the upcoming season was announced.

The sequel to the original Castlevania animated series has been a favorite of many worldwide since its premiere in September 2023, and it has earned much-deserved praise with Season 1 gaining a fresh 96% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Of course, the success of its first season earned it a renewal the following month to continue Richter Belmont’s journey, fighting against vampires and evil creatures.

Taking to social media to gain support from fans of Castlevania: Nocturne, director Sam penned recently:

"We're pushing hard through the very tail end of Castlevania: Nocturne season 2's animation, and the team could use a boost. What are some of your favorite moments of animation or anything at all you found visually captivating in the whole series (OG or Nocturne)?"

Speaking of the OG series, Castlevania was developed by Warren Ellis for Netflix as an adaptation of the video game series of the same name by Konami. The series, comprising four seasons, premiered in July 2017, with Seasons 1 and 2 featuring four and eight episodes, respectively, while the last two had ten episodes.

'Castlevania: Nocturne' Season 2 Will Focus on Alucard and Juste

Created and written by Clive Bradley for Netflix, Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 will see most of its stars return, starting with Edward Bluemel, who voiced Richter Belmont in Season 1. Others also expected to return are Nastassja Kinski as Tera, Sophie Skelton as Julia Belmont, Sydney James Harcourt as Edouard, Thuso Mbedu as Annette, Pixie Davis as Maria Renard, Zahn McClarnon as Olrox, and Franka Potente as Erzsebet Báthory (The Vampire Messiah).

As for what to expect in the new season, producer Kevin Kolde, alongside directors Sam and Adam Deats, had a chat with Collider’s Robert Taylor, teasing what characters would be the center of attention.

“We talk about Dracula a lot. But I think Dracula is one of those things that you talk about a lot because, if you’re going to do it, you’ve got to do it right. His story ended in such a satisfying way. If we were going to go beyond that, it would need super thoughtful care. So, I don’t know. We’ll focus on Alucard and Juste, and continue to have Dracula chats.”

While little is known about when to expect Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2, stay tuned to Collider for further updates. Also, catch up on the series’ first season on Netflix. You can see Deats' post below.

