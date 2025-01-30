Netflix's animated Castlevania series have remained some of the strongest video game adaptations to date. Based on the game franchise whose popularity has endured since the 1980s, the first Castlevania series hit Netflix in 2017. It successfully ran for a total of four seasons, coming to its narrative conclusion in 2021. The follow-up series, Castlevania: Nocturne, recently had its second season debut on Netflix, but there has not yet been any word on a renewal for Season 3, which in the land of streaming and particularly animation, can get fans worried. However, if ratings are an indication, Castlevania: Nocturne Season 3 is looking pretty likely.

The animated series' creative director, Samuel Deats, recently took to social media to announce and celebrate the second season's performance. He wrote:

"Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 is in the global top 10 for a second week in a row, with stronger numbers than S1’s second week. All the wonderful positive buzz from everyone is making a huge difference! Thank you all so much!!"

The global top ten for two weeks in a row is impressive, particularly for a gory, video game-based animated series that may have more of a niche audience. With numbers more impressive than Season 1, which were enough to greenlight a second season, along with "wonderful positive buzz," it's looking like a Season 3 renewal announcement could be in Castlevania: Nocturne's near future.

Where Could 'Castlevania: Nocturne' Go in Season 3?