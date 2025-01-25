Castlevania: Nocturne returned with a second season that far surpasses its predecessor. The show follows Richter Belmont (Edward Bluemel), the strongest member of a long line of vampire hunters, and his allies as they attempt to stop the threat of Erzsebet Báthory (Franka Potente), a powerful queen who has declared herself the "Vampire Messiah." Sadly, a third season has not yet been greenlit, meaning fans don't know whether this thrilling show will continue.

Season 2 ends with something of a clean slate for most characters, allowing it to feel like a series finale in case a third season doesn't happen. If, however, Netflix decides to renew this show for another chapter (and it absolutely should), then Season 2 of Nocturne offers enough hints and leaves enough threads open for future exploration. This list will rank the storylines for a potential Season 3 of Castlevania: Nocturne, ranking them based on how likely they are to happen and how exciting they would be.

10/10 Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Castlevania: Nocturne Release Date September 28, 2023 Showrunner Clive Bradley, Kevin Kolde Cast Iain Glen Edward Bluemel, Thuso Mbedu, Pixie Davies, Richard Dormer Writers Clive Bradley, Temi Oh, Zodwa Nyoni Seasons 2 Story By Clive Bradley

10 Richter Versus Olrox

There's still a debt to pay between these two.

Image via Netflix

Castlevania: Nocturne begins with Olrox (Zahn McClarnon) fighting and killing Julia Belmont (Sophie Skelton) in front of a young Richter. The two then start a decades-long rivalry that revives upon their reunion in Machecoul, France, nine years later. Although they fight on the same side against Erzsebet, with Olrox providing crucial assistance in the end, Richter still vows to kill him "one day."

By the end of Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2, Richter is the most powerful Belmont and undoubtedly capable of killing Olrox. However, the nature of their rivalry and the complicated dynamic they have developed allows for a more complex story. Season 3 will see them both in the New World, with Richter in Saint-Domingue and Olrox and Mizrak (Aron Neil) perhaps somewhere in the United States (it's unlikely they'll stay in Europe). Thus, these two rivals can continue their dynamic and maybe even face each other in battle one final time.

9 Politically Charged Battles Against Evil

'Castlevania' has never been afraid of going political.

Image via Netflix

Season 2 ends with Richter, Annette (Thus Mbedu), and Edouard (Sydney James Harcourt) setting sail for Saint-Domingue to continue the fight for freedom there. Meanwhile. Maria (Pixie Davis), Juste (Iain Glen), and Alucard (James Callis) remain in Paris to aid in the French Revolution, which is about to enter its most violent leg.

Castlevania has never been afraid to address political issues, including racism, religious intolerance, hypocrisy, and sexuality. Thus, Season 3 of Nocturne is bound to include these topics in its storylines, especially Annette's fight against slavery and white supremacy. Season 1 placed the cards for a powerful story about the fight for freedom against greed and cruelty, allowing for a third season that fully addresses the horrors of slavery. As for the Paris storyline, the Reign of Terror allows for a poignant story about the true meaning of justice and the ease with which corruption can overtake even the most just causes.

8 Separate Stories for Everyone

It's a great, big world, after all.