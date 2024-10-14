Castlevania: Nocturne fans head up! While the much-awaited second season of the series is on the way, a third season would need more than a successful season to get the greenlight. The original series, Castlevania was one of the major breakout franchises with Netflix, enjoying four seasons to tell its own original anime story, and further spawned into a franchise new anime series set hundreds of years in the future, Nocturne. Nonetheless, the future of the spin-off seems uncertain.

Series director Samuel Deats recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news of the team behind the series going on a hiatus. “For those of you wondering, now that Castlevania: Nocturne S2 is mostly wrapped, we're going on hiatus until release and we find out if we're getting renewed,” he shared. He further emphasized on the need of fan support, adding “It goes without saying, but if you want to see more shows of Castlevania quality, please support S2 when it releases!”

In the unpredictable landscape of fan-favorite streaming shows getting canceled, it makes sense that the creatives behind the shows need audience support to keep doing the good work. While there have been shows that’ve been saved from outright getting axed by finding a new home thanks to fan support.

What to Expect From ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ Season 2

However, fans need not worry, yet, as we still have Season Two to look forward to. The new season is set in 1792 France, at the height of the French Revolution. The series sees Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance. As the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has allied with a terrifying Vampire Messiah. Speaking to Collider previously, producer Kevin Kolde, alongside directors Sam and Adam Deats, also teased what characters would be the center of attention.

“We talk about Dracula a lot. But I think Dracula is one of those things that you talk about a lot because, if you’re going to do it, you’ve got to do it right. His story ended in such a satisfying way. If we were going to go beyond that, it would need super thoughtful care. So, I don’t know. We’ll focus on Alucard and Juste, and continue to have Dracula chats.”

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 will bring back numerous stars who appeared previously, starting with Edward Bluemel, as Richter Belmont. Also expected to return are Nastassja Kinski as Tera, Sophie Skelton as Julia Belmont, Sydney James Harcourt as Edouard, Thuso Mbedu as Annette, Pixie Davis as Maria Renard, Zahn McClarnon as Olrox, and Franka Potente as Erzsebet Báthory.

Stay tuned to Collider for further details on Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 when it returns in January 2025.