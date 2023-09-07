The Big Picture Castlevania: Nocturne introduces a powerful Vampire Messiah who seeks to plunge the world into endless night, but Richter Belmont and his allies are determined to stop her and protect humanity.

The show takes a new approach from the Castlevania games, with a unique plot and character lineup, meaning popular characters like Dracula and Alucard may not appear.

The stunning animation showcases intense battles, magical explosions, and the emotional toll of the fight against nightmarish creatures. Castlevania: Nocturne premieres on September 28.

Darkness is about to fall over France later this September with the release of Castlevania: Nocturne. A new trailer for the Netflix sequel series shows the rise of the Vampire Messiah, a powerful being who threatens to devour the sun and plunge the world into endless night. Only Richter Belmont (Edward Bluemel), the last of his legendary vampire-hunting clan, along with his new allies including fellow hunter Maria Renard (Pixie Davies), can stop her from ruling over all humanity.

The trailer opens with the Messiah holding a ritual as she brands another loyal follower into her service. Exploiting the upheaval in France amid the French Revolution, she's able to rise to power thanks to the aristocracy and wield an army of the night to crush their enemies. Her grand designs would bring "horror beyond nightmares" to everyone, though the rich and powerful are keen to let the vampires run amok in the streets if it means quashing the Revolution in the short term.

The sorceress Annette (Thuso Mbedu) tracks down Richter to join the fight and, despite the pain in his heart, readily takes up the mantle of his renowned clan. His theme "Divine Bloodlines" kicks in as he, Maria, Annette, and the rest of their allies fight against all manner of nightmarish creatures. Thanks to being the descendant of both Trevor Belmont and the powerful magician Sypha Belnades, Richter has access to a host of fantastical abilities. The stunning work of Powerhouse Animation Studios is on full display as magical explosions go off, monsters are ripped in twain, and the physical and emotional toll of the battle on everyone is made clear in stunning detail.

Image via Netflix

'Castlevania: Nocturne' Takes a Different Approach Than the Games

The rest of Nocturne's cast will feature Sydney James Harcourt, Sharon D. Clarke, Richard Dormer, Iain Glen, Elarica Johnson, Nastassja Kinski, Zahn McClarnon, Aaron Neil, Franka Potente, and Sophie Skelton. Although it was believed to pull inspiration from the Castlevania games Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood, showrunner Kevin Kolde and creator Clive Bradley are taking the series in a wildly new direction meaning it's unlikely Graham McTavish's Dracula or James Callis's Alucard will appear. The original Castlevania succeeded with its original plotlines, however, and Nocturne looks to do the same when it arrives on September 28.

Check out the trailer below.