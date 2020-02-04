On this day, the all-powerful, unholy vampire lord bequeathed us a long-awaited gift: The reveal that Castlevania will be returning to Netflix for a third season on March 5th. That’s great news indeed! But the better news is this: We’ll be getting a solid run of 10 episodes this time around, which is nearly as many as the first two seasons combined. Plenty of bloodshed and rapier wit to come!
Powerhouse Animation has been churning out some top-tier content over the last few years with Castlevania as a flagship series. But if you’re a fan of the anime’s art style, you should also check out the studio’s original “Mexicanime” series, Seis Manos. I’d highly suggest catching up on that incredible show while waiting for the March 5th return of Trevor Belmont (Richard Armitage), Sypha Belnades (Alejandra Reynoso), and Alucard (James Callis). And for a refresher, be sure to revisit my Season 1 and Season 2 reviews here, lest Dracula (Graham McTavish) come calling for you when you’re unprepared.
See what show director Samuel Deats had to say about the new season: