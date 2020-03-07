‘Castlevania’ Season 3 Spoiler Review | Saturday Mourning Cartoons Podcast

Listen / download:



Saturday Mourning Cartoons host Dave Trumbore is joined by special guest and comicbook.com writer Evan Valentine to talk about all things Castlevania Season 3. We get heavy into spoiler territory in this one, so make sure you’re all caught up on the series so far before listening in! And if you want to hear more about Season 3 from writer/EP Warren Ellis and EP Kevin Kolde, be sure to listen to our interview with the duo here.

To bring you up to speed, here’s the official synopsis for Season 3:

In the aftermath of Dracula’s death, Trevor and Sypha are travelling, Alucard remains at the castle in misery, and Isaac is returning to Europe for his revenge. But Carmilla, reunited with her vampire sisters of the Styrian ruling court, sees a way to take advantage of Dracula’s demise and build a new future – and she needs imprisoned Hector to achieve it.

