Castlevania’s final season is rapidly approaching, and Netflix has gifted fans with a new look at the upcoming season. The streaming service released eight new photos of the animated series, set to premiere May 13th, on their Netflix Geeked Twitter account.

In the photos, Trevor (Richard Armitage) and Sypha (Alejandra Reynoso) seem to be preparing for a confrontation. Another photo shows a menacing Carmilla (Jaime Murray), as well as a discussion between Hector (Theo James) and Lenore (Jessica Brown Findlay). However, probably the most important photo is that of Alucard (James Callis) and his incredible V-neck fighting attire. Consider me obsessed.

The final season of Castlevania is gearing up to be an interesting one. Wallachia has become divided between two groups with vastly different goals. One of these goals is attempting to bring Dracula (Graham McTavish) back to life by any means necessary. According to Netflix’s official description of the season, “these are the end times.”

Castlevania is a bit of a strange show, with season three, in particular, being criticized for its fluctuating story and tonal shifts. However, the voice acting talents and its distinct art style are almost always worthy of high praise. While this final season does look promising, we will have to wait and see if it lives up to the hype.

However, this might not be the last that we see of Wallachia in the future. Rumors have circulated that a new series set in the same universe is being developed, although whether or not it has been picked up remains a mystery. However, given the expansive lore of the games and numerous spin-offs, it is likely that viewers will not be saying goodbye to Castlevania just yet.

The final season of Castlevania will premiere on May 13. All seasons are exclusively available on Netflix. Check out the new images from the final season of Castlevania below.

