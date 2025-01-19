Castlevania: Nocturne just debuted its long-awaited second season, and it's the best the show has ever been and a new high for the franchise overall. The original Castlevania premiered in 2017, expanding the popular Japanese video game saga created by Konami with an acclaimed anime-inspired tale of dark fantasy, bloodshed, and many, many, many vampires.

Indeed, both shows have introduced their fair share of vampires, from classics like Dracula (Graham McTavish) and Carmilla (Jaime Murray) to adaptations of the video games' famous characters, like Drolta (Elarica Johnson). But who among these mighty children of the night is the most powerful? This list will rank the vampires in both Castlevania shows based on their fighting prowess, their supernatural abilities, and just how impressive they seem, both within their show's continuity and within the franchise overall.

10 Tera Renard (Nastassja Kinski)

The Reluctant Vampire

Image via Netflix

Tera (Nastassja Kinski) is Maria's (Pixie Davis) mother and Richter's (Edward Bluemel) surrogate parent. She is a kind and selfless woman, a powerful Speaker who hides a secret. In the Season 1 finale of Castlevania: Nocturne, she agrees to become one of Erzsebet's (Franka Potente) vampires to spare her daughter from the same fate.

Despite her soft appearance, Tera is quite powerful even before she becomes a vampire. Once she gets turned, however, she becomes more reclusive and private, attempting to stay close to her daughter while still keeping a distance to protect her. Tera doesn't get much to do in Season 2 of Castlevania: Nocturne, but what little is shown proves she is a capable vampire who, given enough time to perfect her new abilities, can become a considerable threat to whoever stands in her way.

9 Lenore (Jessica Brown Findlay)

The Sharpest of Vampires

Image via Netflix

Lenore (Jessica Brown Findlay) is one of Carmilla's sisters and the diplomat of Styria. She is the gentlest of the four, even if she still considers herself superior to everyone but her sisters. Lenore forms with Hector (Theo James) something akin to romance, if not necessarily love, and eventually commits suicide when Isaac (Adetokumboh M'Cormack) defeats Carmilla.

As the diplomat of the Council of Sisters, Lenore prefers to fight by manipulating and exploiting others' weaknesses; words, not fangs, are her weapon of choice. She is a capable vampire with several abilities, including turning into mist, and can easily overpower the average human. However, she wouldn't be much use in a one-on-one fight against another vampire. Lenore isn't a pushover by any means, but her skill set is best utilized in more formal circumstances.

8 Godbrand (Peter Stormare)

Bark Stronger Than the Bite

Image via Netflix

Godbrand (Peter Stormare) is one of Dracula's generals, summoned in Season 2 of Castlevania to help with the plans to take over the Earth. A hot-headed Viking, Godbrand enjoys the pleasures of raiding and pillaging, as most Vikings do. However, his big mouth often gets him into trouble, and he eventually meets his end at the hands of Isaac, who believes he is about to betray Dracula.

A hulking of a vampire, Godbrand lives up to the famous Viking reputation: he is savage and short-tempered, loud, and boisterous. As a fighter, he is powerful enough to survive for over 500 years, probably, give or take a few. However, Godbrand is also proud and overconfident, a flaw that would eventually lead to his demise. He is also not the sharpest tool in the shed, meaning any physical prowess he possesses is still undermined by his sheer lack of conscience and common sense.

7 Striga (Ivana Miličević)

Carmilla's Hammer in War

Image via Netflix

Striga (Ivana Miličević) is another of Carmilla's sisters and the leader of Styria's army of vampires. A muscular woman of towering height, Striga is soft-spoken, cunning, and precise. She is widely renowned for her strength in battle but shows less bloodlust than Carmilla. Striga is in a relationship with Morana (Yasmine Al Massri), the fourth member of the Council of Sisters: the two survive Isaac's attack on Styria and leave to forge a new path as mercenaries.

A brilliant military strategist who still favors honor, Striga is one of the strongest vampire soldiers in Castlevania. She assumes a direct approach, recognizing that war demands bloodshed but preferring to avoid outright slaughter or devastation if possible. Striga shows remarkable skill in battle, taking an entire army of humans by herself without so much as shedding a drop of blood. She might not be the mightiest vampire in the world, but she's definitely a mighty opponent.

6 Olrox (Zahn McClarnon)

Ancient Aztec Vampire with a Few Aces on His Sleeve

Image via Netflix

Olrox (Zahn McClarnon) is a supporting antagonist-turned-reluctant ally in Castlevania: Nocturne. An Aztec vampire who has faced countless enemies over his long life, Olrox is soft-spoken, his voice almost a whisper. He is an enigmatic figure and the vampire responsible for Julia Belmont's (Sophie Skelton) death, leaving Richter orphaned. Olrox later travels to France when summoned by Erzsebet but works behind her back to undermine her conquest efforts.

Olrox can also transform into a winged snake similar to the Aztec deity Quetzalcoatl, possibly the coolest transformation in the show.

Similar to Isaac, Olrox is a resourceful loner who often works alone for reasons only he knows. He is among the most powerful vampires in the saga, showing incredible skill and agility in battle. Olrox can also transform into a winged snake similar to the Aztec deity Quetzalcoatl, possibly the coolest transformation in the show. In this form, Olrox fires bolts of lightning powerful enough to get through Belmont magic. In Season 2, Olrox goes toe-to-toe with the reincarnated Drolta, cementing him as a mighty vampire whose centuries of experience make him as deathly as he is alluring.

5 Carmilla of Styria (Jaime Murray)

The Best Villain in 'Castlevania'

Image via Netflix

Castlevania has several great villains, but none is better than Carmilla. Introduced in Season 2 of the original series, Carmilla is one of Dracula's generals, a cunning and ice-cold vampire with an ambitious agenda and the means and wits to achieve it. Carmilla effectively becomes Castlevania's main villain after Dracula's death, and Isaac and Hector's plans to bring her down occupy most of Seasons 3 and 4. Carmilla is based on the eponymous character, widely considered the first in vampire literature, predating even Dracula.

Carmilla is incredibly powerful and capable of bringing entire armies to their feet. Her physical prowess is only surpassed by her intelligence and cunning; Carmilla is an expert manipulator and liar with enough charm to fool even the best vampires. A skilled swordswoman, Carmilla is excellent at hand-to-hand combat; during her climactic battle with Isaac, Carmilla is able to defeat countless of Isaac's night creatures while keeping him at bay, all while wounded from battling a previous horde of night creatures. At her peak, few vampires could compare with her.

4 Erzsebet Báthory (Franka Potente)

The So-Called Vampire Messiah