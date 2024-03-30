The Big Picture Lee Marvin played dual roles in Cat Ballou as Shelleen and Strawn, showcasing his comedic and dramatic abilities effectively.

Cat Ballou was a critical and box-office hit, earning over $20.6 million and showcasing the unique talent of Lee Marvin, who won an Oscar for his performance.

When accepting his Oscar, Lee Marvin admitted that half the award should belong to the horse he rode in the film.

Cat Ballou is a 1965 comedy-western starring Jane Fonda and Lee Marvin. The film was directed by Elliot Silverstein and based on the novel The Ballad of Cat Ballou by Roy Chanslor. The film has since become the 10th Best Western of all time, according to the American Film Institute's Top 10 list in 2008. Cat Ballou was a comedic adaptation of what would be considered a serious Western tale. Jane Fonda plays Catherine "Cat" Ballou, a woman who hires a notorious gunslinger, Kid Shelleen (Marvin), to protect her father's ranch from an evil corporation. Marvin blends drama and comedy, playing opposite himself as Shelleen and the villain Tim Strawn. As Shelleen, Marvin is hilarious, embodying the role of a fumbling drunk riding around on an equally drunk horse who is a crack shot, but only after he's had a few. But, simultaneously, he is as terrifying as Tim Strawn, the soulless killer hired to take out Cat and her crew at the ranch.

Cat Ballou A young schoolteacher turns into an outlaw to avenge her murdered father. Release Date June 24, 1965 Director Elliot Silverstein Cast Jane Fonda , Lee Marvin , Michael Callan , Dwayne Hickman , Nat 'King' Cole , Stubby Kaye , Tom Nardini , John Marley Runtime 97 Minutes Writers Walter Newman , Frank Pierson , Roy Chanslor

Lee Marvin Played A Dual Role In 'Cat Ballou'

Jane Fonda's character, Catherine 'Cat' Ballou, is the spirited and headstrong daughter of a prosperous and equally headstrong rancher, Frankie Ballou (John Marley). Her father is being bullied by the Wolf City Development Corporation, who wish to force Frankie off his land. They hire some gun thugs to intimidate him, led by Tim Strawn, a noseless and soulless gun-for-hire played by Lee Marvin. Strawn shoots Frankie dead, and when Cat goes to the law to get justice, she quickly learns that the sheriff is firmly on the side of Wolf City. Cat decides to hire a gunslinger of her own and seeks out the notorious Kid Shelleen, also played by Marvin, an absolute wreck of a man. He is a grizzled alcoholic, pants falling down, shaking from withdrawal when they first meet. However, after a couple of drinks, he is a crack shot and never misses. Strawn, by contrast, is cool and collected. He moves with lizard-like coldness; his eyes are those of an apex predator at home dealing with death. Lee Marvin's ability to play such polar opposite characters is rather extraordinary in this irreverent Western, able to terrify audiences as Strawn but make them howl with laughter as Shelleen. This push and pull between the dramatic and comedic is a defining feature of Lee Marvin's performance in this film and demonstrates his range as an actor to both tremendous comedic and dramatic effect.

Marvin brings a lot of physical comedy to the role of Shelleen. He stumbles, his pants fall around his ankles, and he rides around on a horse that is just as drunk as he is. It is particularly hilarious to see him stumble around on that horse, shaking the audience's faith in his ability to deal with Strawn. Spurned on by Cat's affection, Shelleen works himself into shape and takes on Strawn in an underwhelming shoot-out. The two, it is revealed, are brothers. Shelleen is the more sensitive of the two, broken down by years of sin, while his brother seems like the perfect animal to survive in a cutthroat and lawless land. One expects a hell of a gunfight, but the comedy of it all is that Shelleen kills Strawn with perfect ease off-screen, undercutting the dramatic tension with a patron happily exclaiming, "OH! A gunfight!" Shelleen has more three-dimensionality as a character than his counterpart does. Strawn is evil, a man who would shoot an innocent rancher dead. There isn't much more to know about him because Shelleen's arc is the most important. Shelleen is a man broken by the world's sins, looking for some sign of goodness, which he finds in Cat. Despite his affliction, Cat is the only person who believes in him. Once he receives this love, he is able to confront his demons and, in doing so, quickly shoots them down, manifested in the character of Tim Strawn, his brother.

Lee Marvin Won An Oscar For His Performance In 'Cat Ballou'

Close

This out-of-the-box adaptation would make Cat Ballou a critical and box-office success, becoming the 7th highest-grossing film in 1965 and earning $20.6 million in North America alone. The comedic spin on what is otherwise a drama is charming and refreshingly out of place for a Western. At its heart, the film is a kind of rollicking adventure that is purely entertaining. The real genius of the film is that this joyful mood is spread consistently through the film, and it has a way of muting the real human pain and violence that bubbles beneath the happy sheen of the film. It is easy to imagine audiences getting behind the film's absurdity and having fun like the Gene Autry movies of yesterday.

Lee Marvin is brilliant in this film. His ability to switch between comedic and dramatic elements in the same movie is unique. The relationship between the brothers is a terrible one, being that they want to kill each other. As Strawn tells Shelleen, "There's no love lost between us." But Strawn's scar and fake nose are just so ridiculous looking, and obviously, a way to hide Marvin's distinct appearance is flat-out laughable. It beautifully undercuts the seriousness of the film, which helps keep the mood light through times of great darkness. Still, what is unique is that Marvin is entirely believable in both roles. His performance has a dynamic that allows the audience to accept this ridiculous duo. It helps keep the audience engaged because one wants to see how the director deals with this show. Marvin won the Oscar for Best Actor in his dual roles as Kid Shelleen and Tim Strawn. During his short and sweet Oscar acceptance speech, Marvin famously dedicated half his Oscar to his on-screen companion, a tongue-in-cheek reference to the horse his character, Kid Shelleen, rode around town. The horse earned that dedication, stealing the scene as only a drunk animal can and adding to the humor that differentiates Marvin's two roles.

Cat Ballou is streaming for free on Plex in the U.S.

WATCH ON PLEX