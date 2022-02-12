Want more interactive media from Netflix? Now your prayers have been answered with the new cartoon Cat Burglar. From the creator of Black Mirror, the cartoon pairs trivia with your viewing experience to help Rowdy Cat break into the museum and steal things. But you have to get answers right in order to progress in your journey against Peanut the Security Pup.

Cat Burglar was created by Charlie Brooker, who also serves as executive producer alongside Annabel Jones (Broke and Bones) and Mike Hollingsworth (BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie). Writers include Hollingsworth as well as James Bowman. Russell McLean is the interactive producer and the cartoon includes the voice talents of James Adomian (Rowdy Cat), Alan Lee (Peanut), and Trevor Devall as the Museum Director.

This isn't the first time Netflix has dipped their toes into the interactive world. Fans were fascinated by Black Mirror: Bandersnatch when it dropped on Netflix and rightfully so. The interactive event let us choose our own endings and stories and we wanted to know all the possible outcomes. So with something like Cat Burglar from the same team, we at least know we can trust their ability to tell us a fun story while testing our ability to make quick decisions.

The stakes of Cat Burglar might not be as high but they're still going to be fun to exist in the cartoon realm while taking a stab trivia knowledge and maybe an interactive game that we can play with younger audiences (which was not the case with Bandersnatch). It'll be fun for all ages and keep us on our feet!

Cat Burglar is set to drop on Netflix on February 22 and what better way to spend your time than trying to help Rowdy Cat steal some paintings? After all, we do love a good interactive project to keep us all entertained.

Classic cartoon craziness meets interactive trivia quiz in CAT BURGLAR. This edgy, over-the-top, interactive, Tex Avery-inspired cartoon is from the creators of BLACK MIRROR. By answering witty trivia questions, viewers must help Rowdy Cat get one over on Peanut the Security Pup and break into a museum to steal some prized paintings. With an average runtime of fifteen minutes, and over an hour and a half of animation to explore, viewers can play CAT BURGLAR multiple times and unlock previously unseen sequences of Rowdy trying to outsmart Peanut.

