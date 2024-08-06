The Big Picture Surprisingly, The Cat in the Hat has claimed the #7 spot on Netflix's top 10 most popular movies list.

Director Bo Welch, known for iconic classics, received mixed reviews for his work on the film.

Stars Mike Myers and Alec Baldwin have been in recent projects like Amsterdam and Clear Cut.

You never know what you're going to find in the Netflix top 10, and today there's a family movie climbing the charts that no one saw coming. The Cat in the Hat, the 2003 film based on the book of the same name by Dr. Seuss, is officially the #7 most popular movie on Netflix. The Cat in the Hat lands ahead of one of the highest-grossing endeavors of 2023 with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Minions, and White Chicks, but falls short of RED — which has found a shocking level of streaming success — and both of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher movies. The Cat in the Hat stars Mike Myers as the titular character, Alec Baldwin as Quinn, and Spencer Breslin and Dakota Fanning playing the two children, Sally and Conrad. The film sits at a dismal 10% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 57% rating from general audiences.

The Cat in the Hat was penned by Jeff Schaffer, David Mandel, and Alec Berg, and was directed by Bo Welch. Welch is a production designer who has worked on several iconic classics over the years, including Edward Scissorhands and Men in Black, but his work directing The Cat in the Hat is viewed as some of the weakest in his career. More recently, he helmed five episodes of the Netflix TV adaptation, A Series of Unfortunate Events, which was his first directorial outing since The Cat in the Hat. Welch has also worked as a production designer on famous Marvel and DC movies, such as 2011's Thor and Batman Returns, the 1992 sequel starring Michael Keaton.

What Have ‘Cat in the Hat’ Stars Mike Meyers and Alec Baldwin Been in Recently?

Myers will also be best known for playing Austin Powers, but he most recently starred as Paul Canterbury in Amsterdam alongside Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington. He also plays the lead role in Netflix's The Pentaverate, the quirky slapstick comedy which Myers also has a writing credit for. As for Baldwin, some of his most notable roles are now more than 20 years old with movies like The Cooler and Glengarry Glen Ross, but he most recently starred alongside Stephen Dorff in Clear Cut and also appeared in both 2023 flicks Supercell and 97 Minutes.

The Cat in the Hat is currently the #7 most popular movie on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch The Cat in the Hat on Netflix.

The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Looking for fun, a mischievous feline invades the home of two children while their mother is away. Director Bo Welch Cast Mike Myers , Alec Baldwin , Kelly Preston Dakota Fanning , Spencer Breslin Runtime 82 Minutes Writers Alec Berg , David Mandel , Jeff Schaffer Budget $109 Million Studio(s) Universal Pictures , DreamWorks Pictures , Imagine Entertainment Expand

