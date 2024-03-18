The Big Picture The Cat in the Hat is returning to the big screen with an all-star cast including Bill Hader and Quinta Brunson.

Warner Bros. Animation is developing a slate of Dr. Seuss projects, with the first movie set to release in 2026.

The talented cast includes Hader, Brunson, Bowen Yang Paula Pell, Matt Berry, and Xochitl Gomez.

One of the most beloved characters from Dr. Seuss' vault is suddenly making a comeback, and Warner Bros. Animation is assembling a star-studded cast for their latest project. According to Variety, Bill Hader, Quinta Brunson, Bowen Yang, Xotchil Gomez, Matt Berry, and Paula Pell have all been cast in the new version of The Cat in the Hat. The animated movie will bring the story from the page to the big screen. The beloved children's book sees the titular character cheer up a pair off bored children.

After working on projects such as Teen Titans Go! To The Movies and the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, Warner Bros. Animation is ready to develop a slate of titles based on Dr. Seuss' portfolio. The first of these projects will be The Cat in the Hat, scheduled to be released in theaters on March 6, 2026. Disney has also claimed the date for an untitled Pixar movie, but details on that project haven't been announced yet. At the moment, The Cat in the Hat doesn't have any box office competition around that date, until the next story from the world of The Super Mario Bros. Movie premieres on April 3, 2026.

The studio knows that a story as recognizable as The Cat in the Hat can only be enhanced by casting acclaimed comedians, so naturally, Hader was selected to voice the titular role. The actor is best known for Barry, the HBO television series he starred in, produced, and created alongside Alec Berg. On the other hand, Brunson has been busy stepping into the shoes of Janine Teagues across three seasons of Abbott Elementary, the successful comedy she created. Before she was cast in The Cat in the Hat, Gomez rose to fame by starring as America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

A New Version of a Classic Tale

The Cat in the Hat is a classic story for young audiences, with a legacy spanning over six decades of entertainment. The upcoming animated film starring Hader as the friendly cat won't be the first time the character lands on the big screen. A live-action version directed by Bo Welch premiered in 2003. Starring Mike Myers as the Cat himself, the movie introduced Sally (Dakota Fanning) and Conrad (Spencer Breslin) as the kids who would be joined by the Cat in their adventures. Unfortunately, the film received negative reviews upon launch, and it also proved to be a disappointment at the box office. Hopefully, the 2026 version will become a bigger success when it's time for The Cat in the Hat to return.

The Cat in the Hat is slated for release on March 6, 2026, stay tuned at Collider for further updates. The 2003 film is available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Looking for fun, a mischievous feline invades the home of two children while their mother is away. Release Date November 21, 2003 Director Bo Welch Cast Mike Myers , Alec Baldwin , Kelly Preston Dakota Fanning , Spencer Breslin Runtime 82 Minutes Writers Alec Berg , David Mandel , Jeff Schaffer Studio(s) Universal Pictures , DreamWorks Pictures , Imagine Entertainment

