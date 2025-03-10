Horror has many tropes, but one of the biggest is the jump scare. They've become commonplace in the genre over the decades as an easy way to get an audience to react, but while some, such as in Sinister and Insidious, are very effective, in lesser films, they've become an overused cheap tactic that's more about creating a physical response rather than building up true tension. There was a time though when jump scares were a rarity, which made them work more when they were used. The first ever jump in a feature film is also one of the best. In 1942's Cat People, director Jacques Tourneur and producer Val Lewton created a jump scare that will make you jump out of your seat, not out of laziness, but in brilliant and purposeful misdirection.

'Cat People' Is Built on Tension and Dread